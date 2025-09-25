Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Delhi High Court slams Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev after she makes an appeal to list his assets privately: 'Karisma Kapoor's children have the right to...'

Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev requested permission to submit his personal assets and liabilities in a sealed cover, but the Delhi High Court emphasised that imposing a blanket seal would compromise the rights of his second wife Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan Raj.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 03:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

In a dramatic development in the ongoing inheritance dispute over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate, his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday, requesting permission to submit her late husband's personal assets and liabilities in a sealed cover, citing the need for confidentiality amid intense media attention.

Priya’s application, presented by senior advocate Sheyl Trehan, contended that sensitive information such as "bank and DMAT account details" are at risk of being made public, noting that court pleadings were already being leaked to the media. "I am not refusing to share the information, all parties can have access to it," Trehan told the bench, adding, "My only request is to file it in a sealed cover to prevent it from being leaked to the general public and the media."

However, the court, reiterating its earlier stance that beneficiaries are entitled to full disclosure of asset details in order to prepare their defence, questioned Priya’s legal team on what made this case an exception. Justice Jyoti Singh stated, "Tomorrow, like any other suit, when you file your written statement, you will set up a defence of Will, how will they file replication if they don’t have these details? Karisma Kapoor’s children have the right to question assets disclosed as in any other case."

The bench emphasised that imposing a blanket seal would compromise the rights of actor Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan Raj, who claim that the March 2025 Will in Priya’s favour is a forgery. The court then scheduled the matter for hearing on Friday, September 26. Trehan responded by saying she would propose a solution that accommodates all parties.

READ | Bhuvan Arora on how his cop Hemant Kumar in Janaawar is different from other cops on OTT: 'I would rather...' | Exclusive

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
