Delhi Crime Season 3: 'Madam Sir' Shefali Shah takes on 'Badi Didi' Huma Qureshi in human trafficking case, release date out

Featuring Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, and Anshumaan Pushkar among others, the third season of Delhi Crime will premiere on November 13 on Netflix.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 05:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The streaming platform Netflix, on October 16, Thursday, gave a peek into Delhi Crime Season 3 with a small release date announcement video. The new season will have Madam Sir Vartika Singh, reprised by Shefali Shah, and her team coming face-to-face with the ruthless Badi Didi, played by Huma Qureshi, who builds her empire by trading away the future of young girls. 

Talking about the third season of Delhi Crime, Shefali Shah said, "Returning as Madam Sir always feels deeply personal. Her significance, both to me and in today’s times, has only grown stronger in my eyes. Vartika is fighting an enemy that not only crosses borders, but also exists in the shadow of everyday society. Human trafficking isn’t the act of a few; it’s the symptom of a society that looks the other way. But Vartika, true to who she is, keeps fighting anyway, even if it means saving just one life from the clutches of this murky world."

Huma Qureshi said that playing a negative role, especially of a character like Meena aka Badi Didi, was a powerful yet unsettling experience. "She's shaped by trauma, yet wields immense control; she’s a woman who’s both victim and perpetrator. That’s what drew me to Delhi Crime: its honesty. It never glorifies or sensationalises. It forces us to confront uncomfortable truths that often hide in plain sight," said the actress.

Tanuj Chopra returns to direct Delhi Crime Season 3, along with actors Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Anuraag Arora reprising their roles. The cast is joined by Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar. Netflix’s International Emmy-winning true crime drama series returns on November 13.

READ | Laapataa Ladies has equalled this film's record of winning most Filmfare Awards, it's not Sholay, Devdas, K3G, DDLJ, Veer-Zaara, 3 Idiots

