Defence Ministry rejects Onir’s film script based on real life of ‘Gay soldier’

Filmmaker Onir's film script based on a ‘Gay soldier’ was rejected by the Ministry of Defence on Friday (January 22). The movie was supposed to be the sequel to the film ‘I Am’. After the rejection of the script, Onir took to Instagram and dropped a series of posts about the same.

In one of the posts, he wrote, “Defence Ministry band movie script based on the real-life of a retired Army Officer who is a Gay. The Defence Ministry rejected a script of an upcoming film by National Award winning film-maker Onir which is based on the real-life of a retired Indian Army Major J. Suresh who is a gay.”

“J. Suresh quit the Army in 2010 for multiple reasons including ‘I was tired of my colleagues and more than them, their wives, constantly asking me why I hadn’t got married yet.’” Starting 2020, all films with an Army-theme are required to get a ‘No Objection certificate from the Defence Ministry. Onir is now consulting lawyers for next steps.”

He further wrote, “75 years of independence, more than 3 years he Supreme Court of India decriminalised homosexuality but a society we are long way from being treated as equals. I have utmost respect for my army and wish they would not discriminate anyone who wants to serve the country because of their sexuality.

“I would be lying if I said that my being Gay was not one of the reasons for leaving the army. And though it was not the top reason, the fact is that I had got tired of my colleagues and more than them, their wives, constantly asking me why I hadn’t got married yet or when was I planning to get married,” said Retired Major J. Suresh.

Thousand of people have liked this post. A number of people came in his support.