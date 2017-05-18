Headlines

Entertainment

Entertainment

Deepika shines bright like a diamond at Day 2 of Cannes

Day two of 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival has begun and Deepika Padukone has been doing what she does best ?

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2017, 06:05 PM IST

Day two of 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival has begun and Deepika Padukone has been doing what she does best ? making everyone fan of her sheer elegance and beauty.

L?oreal Paris India took to their official Twitter page and shared a picture of the actress posing in front of what appears to the balcony of her suite in the Hotel Martinez.

They captioned the photo, ?It's a sunny day in Cannes! #DeepikaAtCannes #LifeAtCannes #Cannes2017.?

In the snap, the actress is seen in a yellow sheath dress with mega sleeves. Accessorised with minimal jewellery and tie-up heels, Deepika wore her hair in a ponytail and looked uber-stylish.

In other photo, she can be seen posing with another L'Oreal ambassador Elle Fanning, in pink dress.

The whole nation was waiting for Bollywood diva, Deepika Padukone to walk the red carpet of 70th Cannes Film Festival and as every time she rocked the event with her sheer elegance and style.

The 31-year-old-actress, stunned everybody by wearing jewel-toned maroon creation by Marchesa Notte for her red carpet appearance at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival.

The brand shared the red carpet photos of the ?Piku? star on their official Twitter handle.

They captioned the snap, ?Fine in exquisite wine. #DeepikaAtCannes #LifeAtCannes #Cannes2017.?

The actress opted for bold accessories to complement her Cannes outfit - studded danglers and a ring are what she picked from the jewellery studios of De Grisogono and she completed her look by wearing heels by Jimmy Choo.

On her way to the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone was photographed being driven in a car and, later, escorted by heavy security to the red carpet.

She also rubbed shoulders with Hollywood stars including Elle Fanning, Julianne Moore, who is representing L'Oreal too, and Susan Sarandon.

She also took to Instagram to share a shot with the blue waters of the French Riveira in the backdrop.

She captioned the photo, ?Taking it all in... Cannes 2017.?

Apart from Deepika, Mallika Sherawat also graced the red carpet from India.

The ?Murder? star took to Twitter to share her look from the event and captioned the pic, ?Opening night @Festival_Cannes @GeorgesHobeika #redcarpet #Cannes2017.?

The ?Murder? star donned an outfit by her favourite designer, Georges Hobeika, just like last year.

Mallika Sherawat walked the red carpet for ?Free A Girl,? an international organisation dedicated to raising awareness regarding sexual exploitation against children and human trafficking.

On a related note, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor will also make it to the red carpet, later in the week.

 

