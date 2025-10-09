Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Deepika Padukone trolled for wearing 'hijab' in Abu Dhabi ad, but she wore abaya; here’s the difference

Deepika Padukone was trolled for wearing a 'hijab' in an Abu Dhabi tourism ad, but she was actually wearing an abaya, a modest robe required for visitors at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 12:27 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Deepika Padukone trolled for wearing 'hijab' in Abu Dhabi ad, but she wore abaya; here’s the difference
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone faced online trolling after wearing what many assumed was a hijab in an Abu Dhabi tourism ad. In reality, she was wearing an abaya, a long cloak required for modest dressing at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Here’s what sets a hijab apart from an abaya and why Deepika wore it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hijab vs abaya: Know the difference

In the viral Experience Abu Dhabi ad, Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a red outfit covering her entire body except for her face and hands. Social media users mistakenly called it a hijab, which is primarily a headscarf worn by Muslim women to cover hair, neck, and sometimes shoulders. Hijabs do not cover the rest of the body and come in various fabrics and styles.

On the other hand, an abaya is a long, loose-fitting robe or cloak that covers the entire body from shoulders to feet, leaving only the face, hands, and sometimes feet exposed. The abaya ensures modesty by concealing the shape of the wearer’s body. Deepika Padukone's outfit in the ad is a classic example of an abaya, not a hijab.

Why the actress wore the abaya

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi has strict dress codes for visitors, regardless of religion. Women are required to wear modest clothing like abayas that cover the arms and legs fully. The mosque advises avoiding tight, transparent, or revealing attire, along with heavy makeup or flashy accessories, to maintain respect for the sacred space.

Deepika, who recently joined her husband Ranveer Singh as a regional ambassador for Experience Abu Dhabi, wore the abaya in line with these guidelines. The choice reflects cultural respect and adherence to local customs, not a religious statement.

