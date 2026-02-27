Deepika Padukone to drop The White Lotus after Kalki 2898 AD Sequel and Spirit exit

Deepika Padukone has decided to skip an international TV project and is currently focusing on her Indian film career, stepping away from multiple upcoming projects.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has reportedly decided not to join Season 4 of The White Lotus. The news has surprised many fans who were excited about her possible international appearance.

Not comfortable with the audition Process:

The reports show that Deepika received an offer to join the cast of the upcoming season of the popular series. She decided not to pursue the role because she had no interest in doing the required audition. The White Lotus producers maintain their strict audition process, which requires all actors, including established stars, to perform auditions. Deepika reportedly felt uncomfortable with the requirement. She likely wanted a direct offer because she established herself as a leading actress through her successful film career. The opportunity became unavailable to her because of this decision.

A globally popular show:

The White Lotus streams on HBO and is known worldwide for its unique storytelling and strong performances. Each season of the show introduces a fresh narrative, which features different actors who perform their roles at an upscale resort. The show has won several international awards and enjoys a large global fan base.

Deepika's participation in the series would have brought her another important international project for her professional portfolio. She has previously worked in Hollywood and has represented India on global platforms. Her appearance in the show would have created strong interest among both Indian and international audiences.

Changes in other film projects:

This news comes shortly after reports that Deepika is not part of the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. She was also linked to the film Spirit, but updates suggest she is currently not attached to that project either. Deepika continues to maintain her status as one of the top actresses in the Indian film industry despite the changes that have occurred. Her fan base remains strong and she will soon reveal her upcoming projects. Fans of The White Lotus feel disappointment about the show, but they remain optimistic about seeing her perform in exciting new roles soon.