Actress Deepika Padukone and hubby Ranveer Singh embraced parenthood in September last year, welcoming daughter Dua. Although the power couple has never revealed the face of their little munchkin, they keep giving their fans glimpses of their lives as parents.

Recently, at a Forbes event in Abu Dhabi, Deepika shared what was her last googled question. And guess what! It's something all news moms can relate to.

When asked by the host what was the actress's last googled question, she said, “Definitely some mommy question like ‘when will my baby stop spitting up’ or something to that effect,” she said.

The 'Piku' actress has always been vocal about her depression and mental health battles. During the conversation, she asserted that she prioritises "peace of mind" over and above everything.