Deepika Padukone’s 'Create With Me - OnSet' program empowers emerging talent with 5,000 entries in film and TV

Deepika Padukone’s Create With Me - OnSet Program is mentoring emerging talent in film, TV and advertising, with over 5,000 applications reviewed. The first cohort will soon be announced, offering hands-on learning and mentorship across creative and technical departments.

Actor, producer, entrepreneur and mental health advocate Deepika Padukone is continuing her commitment to nurturing fresh voices in the entertainment industry through her initiative, The OnSet Program, launched under her platform Create With Me. The initiative, which aims to empower aspiring creative talent across film, television and advertising, has already received an overwhelming response with over 5000 entries from applicants across the country and beyond.

Sharing an update with fans and aspiring creators, Deepika recently posted a video revealing that the team has been carefully reviewing the large number of submissions over the past few months. What stands out about the initiative is Deepika’s personal involvement in the selection process — with the actor-producer not only reviewing applications but also personally calling and interacting with several applicants, taking the time to understand their creative journeys and aspirations.

Deepika captioned the video saying:

"It's been a gruelling 3 months! And the team and I were pleasantly surprised by the quality of applications we received and had to sift through.

It was lovely speaking with so many of you and getting to know you better...

Stay tuned to find out about our first Cohort of the Create With Me - OnSet Program!

#CreateWithMe #OnsetProgram"

Watch the video here:

The OnSet Program was first announced by Deepika on her birthday as part of her effort to give back to the industry that shaped her career. The initiative is designed as an experiential learning program aimed at identifying and nurturing promising talent across various departments of filmmaking.

The first phase:

The program will offer opportunities in multiple creative and technical departments, including writing, direction, camera, lighting, editing, sound design, art direction, costume design, hair styling, make-up artistry, and production. Through this initiative, participants will get the chance to learn directly from experienced professionals and gain real on-set exposure.

When announcing the program earlier, Deepika had shared that the idea stemmed from her desire to create a meaningful platform for emerging artists. She explained that after receiving numerous entries during the first phase of her Create With Me initiative, she felt strongly about identifying incredible creative talent and giving them an opportunity to be “seen, heard, and experienced.”

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With thousands of applications already reviewed and the selection process underway, the industry now awaits the announcement of the first cohort of the Create With Me – OnSet Program, which promises to open doors for a new generation of storytellers and technicians eager to make their mark.

Through initiatives like this, Deepika Padukone continues to extend her impact beyond acting — actively shaping the future of the entertainment industry by creating opportunities for the next wave of creative talent.