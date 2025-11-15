Deepika Padukone reiterates her support for 8-hour workday: 'We mistake...'

Chirag Paswan will become next Deputy CM of Bihar? LJP(RV) 'landslide' win on 19 seats pushes NDA 200 paar in assembly elections
ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone has been advocating for an 8-hour workday, citing it as a globally recognised standard for healthy work-life balance. With her 8-hour work shift, she allegedly lost on two high-profile films--Kalki sequel and Spirit; however, she believes overworking is mistaken for commitment. Recently, she emphasised that well-being is crucial for optimal performance, citing that she has implemented an 8-hour workday in her own office, complete with maternity and paternity policies.
Deepika on 8-hour work shift: 'We mistake burnout for commitment'
In a recent Harper’s Bazaar India interview, Deepika reiterated her stand, “I feel strongly about how new mothers need to be supported when they return to work. That’s something I want to focus on. We’ve normalised overworking. We mistake burnout for commitment. Eight hours of work a day is enough for the human body and mind.”She further added, “Only when you’re healthy can you give your best. Bringing a burnt-out person back into the system helps no one. In my own office, we work eight hours a day, Monday to Friday. We have maternity and paternity policies. We should normalise bringing children to work.”
Further, Deepika explained that her priorities have changed while explaining, “For me today, success is physical and emotional well-being. Time is our greatest currency, how I spend it, who I spend it with, and having the freedom to decide that. That, for me, is success," she said.
Deepika on work front
Deepika was last seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. She was also seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again as lady cop. Up next, she is set to appear in King, directed by Siddharth Anand, with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. She will also star in Atlee’s upcoming film 'AA22xA6' with Allu Arjun.