In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone reacted on being Bollywood's highest-paid actress.

Deepika Padukone, who rose to fame in Bollywood with her debut in 2007's "Om Shanti Om," has established herself as one of the industry's most influential and highest-paid actresses. However, in a recent statement, she expressed her hope for a future where such distinctions are no longer necessary.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Deepika reacted to the label of being "one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actresses." She said, “I mean, I hope we can get to a day where we don’t have to talk about it. The fact that we have to highlight or underline that I’m the highest paid… Hopefully, we’re getting there.”

Padukone's comments come amidst ongoing discussions about gender pay gaps in the film industry and the progress towards achieving equal opportunities for women in Bollywood.

During an interview with American broadcaster Mika Brzezinski, Deepika also shared on 'self-worth.' The Bajirao Mastani actor said, “From a psychological perspective, this urge may stem from early experiences where love or approval was conditional on achievement, reinforcing an unconscious belief that self-worth must be ‘earned’. In therapy, one would challenge the irrational belief that ‘I must be the best to be worthy’, helping individuals reframe success as multidimensional rather than a rigid metric,” she explained.

She also spoke candidly about her early years and career aspirations. Growing up in a family of athletes, Padukone revealed that she rarely watched movies. However, the few times she did attend a theatrical screening, she felt drawn to the world of cinema. She shared that seeing powerful female leads on screen inspired her, fueling her belief that she belonged in that world.

The Happy New Year actress highlighted the importance of mental health, emphasising its significance in her personal aspirations. Having previously spoken openly about her struggles with depression, she said that peace of mind remains her top priority, acknowledging that it requires ongoing effort to maintain.

Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in the 2024 action film "Singham Again," marking her entry into Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe as DCP Shakti Shetty. Sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff, she impressed audiences with her action-packed performance. Director Rohit Shetty has even hinted at a standalone film focusing on her character