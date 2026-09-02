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Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ahaan Panday give shoutout to Aneet Padda's Hunkkaar; say ‘best of...'

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Ahaan Panday gave a shoutout to Aneet Padda and Fatima Sana Shaikh's series Hunkkaar - The Roar teaser.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 03:45 PM IST

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ahaan Panday give shoutout to Aneet Padda's Hunkkaar; say ‘best of...'
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Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have cheered for Aneet Padda and Fatima Sana Shaikh's upcoming series Hunkkaar - The Roar. Ahaan Panday also praised the teaser. The teaser of the series was released on September 1 and is getting a positive response.

Ranveer and Deepika give shoutout to Hunkkaar

Ranveer Singh re-shared the teaser of Hunkkaar on his Instagram story. He wrote, "BANGGGGG!!!! LFG." He tagged director Karan D Kapadia and wrote, "Directed by Karan D Kapadia. Looks slamming bro!" The teaser was also reposted on Deepika Padukone's Instagram story.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Ahaan Panday give shoutout to Aneet Padda s Hunkkaar say best of

The teaser was also shared by Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's co-star in Saiyaara, who remarked, "Best of the best." Their posts have added to the hype around the series.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Ahaan Panday give shoutout to Aneet Padda s Hunkkaar say best of

About Hunkkaar

Hunkkaar the Roar is a drama set in a courtroom. Ram Kapoor, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur, Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Raghubir Yadav are among its stars. Aneet plays Meenu Rawat, a 17-year-old girl in the narrative. She accuses a prominent cult leader, Sunil Chakosi aka Baapji. Her accusation leads to a massive investigation that becomes a national issue.

Also read: Premanand Maharaj warns Hanuman Ansh makers, says ‘creative freedom’ cannot distort Neem Karoli Baba’s life

Karan D. Kapadia, Nitya Mehra, and Heeraz Marfatia are the show's directors. Karan D. Kapadia and Nitya Mehra are the creators. Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in collaboration with Purple Pebble Pictures, are producing it. Aneet says she shot for this series before Saiyaara. Sharing the teaser, she tweeted, "Presenting a little something I shot before Saiyaara. I'm happy to finally share Hunkkaar with you all because it has been a part of my journey for some time."On September 25, the show will debut on Jio Hotstar.

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