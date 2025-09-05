Deepika Padukone Making History: 5 times she became first Indian to achieve global milestones

Deepika Padukone has redefined global stardom, becoming the first Indian in prestigious roles, proving her unmatched influence in fashion, cinema, and international culture.

Deepika Padukone, the Bengaluru-born actress, hasn’t just conquered Bollywood with her beauty and acting but has also carved out her own space in global fashion and culture. From her memorable debut in Om Shanti Om as Shanti Priya to becoming a global fashion icon, she has created milestones that continue to inspire millions.

Over the years, she has repeatedly made history as the “first Indian” to achieve remarkable feats. Let’s look at five such iconic firsts and the stylish looks that made them unforgettable.

First Indian jury member for the LVMH Prize (2025)

In 2025, Deepika Padukone reached yet another global milestone when she became the first Indian to serve as both ambassador and jury member for the prestigious LVMH Prize. The event was held at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, where she turned heads with her bold fashion choice. She wore an oversized brown-and-yellow tie-dye shirt paired with a mini skirt that had calf-length fringes. Completing her look with black heels, a matching bag, and her trademark elegance.

First Indian actor to attend the Academy Museum Gala (2023)

In 2023, Deepika Padukone walked its red carpet. She became the first Indian actor to do so, marking a new chapter in representation. Dressed in an indigo-blue sleeveless gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline, she exuded confidence and charm.

First Indian to Unveil the FIFA World Cup Trophy (2022)

In December 2022, during one of the biggest sporting events in the world, Deepika Padukone made history at the Lusail Stadium in Doha. She unveiled the FIFA World Cup Trophy just minutes before the epic final between Argentina and France. Walking onto the field in a Louis Vuitton ensemble, she wore a crisp white shirt with a brown oversized sleeveless jacket, a skirt, a statement belt, and calf-length boots.

First Indian global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton (2022)

Deepika’s career became the first Indian global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, a French luxury house known for its heritage and influence in the fashion world. Wearing a white jumpsuit with zipper detailing and carrying a statement LV bag, she cemented her place as a global fashion powerhouse.

First Indian brand ambassador for Cartier (2022)

The year 2022 was a golden time for Deepika. Along with Louis Vuitton, she became the first Indian brand ambassador for Cartier, the French luxury jewellery brand. She stunned in a black full-length gown with a plunging V-neckline, accessorised with Cartier’s iconic Panthère Givrée necklace.

