Deepika Padukone calls out 'double standards', finally breaks her silence on exit from Kalki 2898AD sequel, Spirit

Deepika Padukone finally addressed her demand for an 8-hour work shift, highlighting ‘double standards’ that have long existed in the industry, stating that some male superstars have been following that 8-hour work shift for years, but never made headlines.

Recently, Deepika Padukone has been making headlines for her exit from two high-profile projects in the South, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and R Ashwin’s Kalki 2898AD sequel. Reports were swirling that the actress was demanding a fixed 8-hour working shift, one of the reasons behind her exit. In the latest interview, the actress has finally addressed the ongoing talks questioning her professionalism. She highlighted ‘double standards’ that long existed in the industry, stating that some male superstars have been following that 8-hour work shift for years, but never made headlines.



Deepika Padukone on 8-hour work shift



In response to reports that talked about her 8-hour work shift, Deepika said, “By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian Film Industry, have been working for 8 hours for years and it's never made headlines!” she said in an interview with CNBC TV18.

"I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for 8 hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for 8 hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends," she added.



Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit, Kalki 2898AD sequel

Last month, Kalki 2898 AD producers officially announced Deepika's departure from the sequel, stating, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works."

Earlier, Sandeep Reddy Vangahad posted about her departure from Spirit, seemingly addressing the actress without naming her, expressing disappointment over the disclosure of his story and the handling of his film. Triptii Dimri was later cast in her place. Vanga wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are..... Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft and for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha (Do this... next time tell me the whole story... because it doesn't matter to me at all) #dirtyPRgames I like this kahawath very much :-) !”



Deepika on the work front

Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, marking their sixth collaboration. She recently shared a picture from the first day of shooting on Instagram, holding Shah Rukh’s hand, along with a heartfelt note speaking volumes about their long-term professional partnership.