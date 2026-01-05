Deepika Padukone birthday Special: From reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in King to her exciting upcoming flims

Deepika Padukone turns 40, celebrating her birthday with fans as she gears up for big upcoming films, including Shah Rukh Khan’s King, AA22xA6, Brahmastra Part 2 and Pathaan 2.

Today, Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday, turning 40, and fans across the globe are showering her with love and best wishes. Deepika continues to thrill audiences with her upcoming film projects, demonstrating her versatility and dedication to cinema, in addition to her iconic roles and red carpet presence.

Reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in King:

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller King is one of the most talked-about projects. Together, Deepika and Shah Rukh have produced a number of popular films, such as Pathaan, Chennai Express and Om Shanti Om. With high-octane action, spectacular visuals and powerful performances, their reunion in King is eagerly awaited. Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff are among the other celebrities who appear in the film.

Other exciting upcoming projects:

AA22xA6: A monumental pan-India film is coming into being with Deepika as the central figure, along with South superstar Allu Arjun and director Atlee. The promise for the film is not only in the massive visual effects but also in the high production values. The movie-making process began in 2025, with an estimated release date of around 2027.

Brahmastra Part 2: Dev-As per the reports, the casting of Deepika as Amrita, the mother of Shiva, in the fantasy sequel is a step following the success of Brahmastra. The audience is eagerly anticipating the discovery of the plot in this sequel, which is the continuation of the Ayan Mukerji universe that has garnered so much attention.

Pathaan 2: Deepika is going to be part of the sequel to the blockbuster spy thriller Pathaan. She will be playing alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The sequel is to take place in the context of global espionage and will have action-packed scenes and high-energy drama, which were the main attractions of the first film.

Celebrating a stellar career:

Deepika Padukone’s path from Om Shanti Om to global recognition and now a lineup of thrilling future projects has demonstrated her amazing flexibility and durability in Bollywood. At the age of 40, she has become an icon for new actors and fans, validating the mantra that age is no obstacle to ambition, talent, or worldwide attraction. Coming up with Shah Rukh Khan’s King and several major projects, 2026 is destined to be another significant year in Deepika’s career, thus providing her fans with a lot of reasons to celebrate with her.