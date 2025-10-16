FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Deepika Padukone becomes new voice for Meta AI; netizens say 'now Alia Bhatt will....'

Deepika Padukone is now the new voice of Meta AI across India, the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Fans are thrilled, calling her voice soothing and iconic, as the actress adds another milestone to her stellar career.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 11:04 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Bollywood’s global icon Deepika Padukone is now the voice you’ll be hearing from Meta AI! The actress has officially joined hands with Meta to lend her voice to its AI assistant across six English-speaking countries: India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Deepika shared the exciting news on Instagram with a playful reel and captioned it, 'Okay, so this is pretty cool I think! I’m now part of Meta AI and you can chat with my voice in English across India, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. Try it and let me know what you think.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Naturally, fans couldn’t keep calm. The comment section was flooded with excitement, love, and nostalgia. One fan gushed, 'Your voice is so soothing,' while another declared, 'She’s the MOMENT!' Someone even wrote, 'I’d listen to your voice instead of the default anytime anyway,' proving just how beloved Deepika’s voice is. Others cheered her on saying, 'This is hugeee!' and 'She continues to soar high in her career with achievements after achievements.' One sweet comment read, 'I love your voice since class 7, from Om Shanti Om days!'

However, not everyone was thrilled. A few users expressed disapproval, with comments like, 'Ughhh now we will hear that typical accent everywhere,' and 'So we have to avoid that nonsense voice means boycot this device.' Another comment making rounds read, 'Ab Alia piche piche aayegi.. sare sources laga degi,' hinting at the ongoing fan chatter that Alia Bhatt often follows Deepika’s moves.

From the big screen to AI screens

This new collaboration marks a massive crossover between Bollywood and technology. Meta’s aim is to make AI interactions sound more natural and relatable and Deepika’s warm, expressive tone is the perfect fit.

From ruling hearts on screen to now becoming the voice people will literally talk to, Deepika Padukone proves once again why she’s one of the most influential stars of our time. Fans can’t wait to say, 'Hey Meta, talk like Deepika!'

