Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, other popular Bollywood celebrities who weren’t born in India

ENTERTAINMENT
From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, they were born outside India but went on to rule Bollywood with their talent, charm, and powerful on-screen presence.
Bollywood boasts some of the most talented and glamorous stars. While many of them were born and brought up in India, a few popular actresses actually took their first breath in a different country. Despite their international roots, they went on to become some of the most admired names in the Indian film industry.
Here’s a look at five Bollywood actresses who weren’t born in India but went on to make their mark in Hindi cinema.
Alia Bhatt has become one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Known for her natural acting, charming screen presence, and a string of box-office hits. Interestingly, Alia wasn’t born in India. Daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, was born in London, United Kingdom. Like her mother, Alia is also a British citizen.
One of India’s biggest global icons, Deepika Padukone, was born in Copenhagen, Denmark. At the time, her father, badminton legend Prakash Padukone, was undergoing professional training in the Danish capital.
Katrina Kaif, one of the most successful and highest-paid actresses in India, is adored for her beauty, dancing skills, and powerful performances. Interestingly, she was born in Hong Kong while the city was still under British rule.
Evelyn Sharma has made a name for herself with memorable roles in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Jab Harry Met Sejal. Born and raised in Frankfurt, Germany. She pursued modelling before finding her way into films.
Actress Sapna Pabbi made her Bollywood debut with the horror film Khamoshiyan. Known for her bold and versatile acting, Sapna has built a strong presence in both films and web series. A lesser-known fact about her is that she was born in London and, by birth, she holds British citizenship.
