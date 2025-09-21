Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, other popular Bollywood celebrities who weren’t born in India

From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, they were born outside India but went on to rule Bollywood with their talent, charm, and powerful on-screen presence.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 06:46 PM IST

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, other popular Bollywood celebrities who weren’t born in India
Bollywood boasts some of the most talented and glamorous stars. While many of them were born and brought up in India, a few popular actresses actually took their first breath in a different country. Despite their international roots, they went on to become some of the most admired names in the Indian film industry.

Here’s a look at five Bollywood actresses who weren’t born in India but went on to make their mark in Hindi cinema.

Alia Bhatt was born in London

Untitled-design-1Alia Bhatt has become one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Known for her natural acting, charming screen presence, and a string of box-office hits. Interestingly, Alia wasn’t born in India. Daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, was born in London, United Kingdom. Like her mother, Alia is also a British citizen.

Deepika Padukone was born in Copenhagen

Untitled-design-2One of India’s biggest global icons, Deepika Padukone, was born in Copenhagen, Denmark. At the time, her father, badminton legend Prakash Padukone, was undergoing professional training in the Danish capital. 

Katrina Kaif was born in Hong Kong

Untitled-design-3Katrina Kaif, one of the most successful and highest-paid actresses in India, is adored for her beauty, dancing skills, and powerful performances. Interestingly, she was born in Hong Kong while the city was still under British rule. 

ALSO READ: Inside Cocktail 2 shoot with Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's look steal the show; new BTS pics go viral

Evelyn Sharma was born in Frankfurt

Untitled-design-4Evelyn Sharma has made a name for herself with memorable roles in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Jab Harry Met Sejal. Born and raised in Frankfurt, Germany. She pursued modelling before finding her way into films.

Sapna Pabbi was born in London

Untitled-design-5Actress Sapna Pabbi made her Bollywood debut with the horror film Khamoshiyan. Known for her bold and versatile acting, Sapna has built a strong presence in both films and web series. A lesser-known fact about her is that she was born in London and, by birth, she holds British citizenship.

ALSO READ: Jaane Jaan turns 2: 7 reasons why Vijay Varma's role remains unforgettable

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
