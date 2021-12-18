Search icon
'Decoupled' Twitter review: Fans tag R Madhavan, Surveen Chawla starrer as relatable, hilarious

Raaj Vishwakarma, Dilnaz Irani, Atul Kumar, Siddhartha Sharma, Srestha Banerjee, and others appear in the series alongside R Madhavan and Surveen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2021, 09:50 AM IST

‘Decoupled’, a Netflix comedy starring R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla, has premiered on the OTT platform, and people have been loving the show's humorous and interesting plotline. The series chronicles the narrative of a couple who throw a party to announce their separation while revealing their other strange relationships in life.

This is how viewers reacted to the new Netflix show.

 


‘Decoupled’, a comedy-drama written by Manu Joseph and directed by Hardik Mehta, premiered on Netflix on December 17th.

