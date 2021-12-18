'Decoupled' Twitter review: Fans tag R Madhavan, Surveen Chawla starrer as relatable, hilarious

‘Decoupled’, a Netflix comedy starring R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla, has premiered on the OTT platform, and people have been loving the show's humorous and interesting plotline. The series chronicles the narrative of a couple who throw a party to announce their separation while revealing their other strange relationships in life.

Raaj Vishwakarma, Dilnaz Irani, Atul Kumar, Siddhartha Sharma, Srestha Banerjee, and others appear in the series alongside R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla.

This is how viewers reacted to the new Netflix show.

@ActorMadhavan @SurveenChawla binge watching since last 2 hours. It's spectacular ! Every moment reflects the truth of people in relationship marriage. One of the best web content to binge after a long working week. Kudos to the whole team of #Decoupled December 18, 2021

#decoupled is funny and entertaining, it’s a true reflection of us and full of wit. Thanks @manujosephsan. its modern times talking to us. — siva avis (@avistwiter) December 17, 2021

#Decoupled brings a lot of conversations to the table to be discussed but is hardly ever discussed in real life. Kudos to bringing it along with humor that is digestable. — Arjun Tr (@kattadhorai) December 17, 2021

Finished watching Decoupled on @NetflixIndia



Truly what a show and no one could do it better that these two beautiful people. @ActorMadhavan @SurveenChawla

Witty, smartly written and grasping. #Decoupled #netflixindia — Sneha Chandra (@sneha_chandra) December 17, 2021

#Decoupled is such a sophisticated written series!!

Loved the passive aggressive chats and subtle humour!!@ActorMadhavan @SurveenChawla u people made me fall in love with your characters!

One quote i loved the most.. "Those who don't remember their cast.. are always upper cast" December 17, 2021



‘Decoupled’, a comedy-drama written by Manu Joseph and directed by Hardik Mehta, premiered on Netflix on December 17th.