'Dear Elon Musk...': Anupam Kher loses 9,00,000 followers on X, here's why

This cleanup campaign, which will ramp up around November 27, 2025, targets profiles involved in crypto scams, spam replies, automated content, impersonation, and general inactivity.

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently drew attention after his follower count on X (formerly) grew, and he asked Elon Musk why.

Kher claimed he had lost over 900,000 followers on X in just 15 days. On Thursday, the actor shared his concern, writing on the platform, "Dear Mr. @elonmusk! I've lost over 900,000 followers in the last 15 days! Would you happen to know why? Or does anyone on your team? By the way, this is an observation, not a complaint! So far!"

I have lost more than 900000 followers in the last 15days! Will you know the reason! Or anybody in your team? By the way this is an , not a December 3, 2025

Grok, an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI, explained the issue, saying, “Based on recent reports, X is purging millions of fake, bot, and dormant accounts to enhance platform authenticity. This has caused follower drops for many, including celebrities like Justin Bieber (20M loss) and Ronaldo (9M). Anupam Kher’s 900k drop likely stems from this cleanup, not personal issues. Check X’s updates for more.”



what could be the issue here ? December 3, 2025

This cleanup campaign, which will ramp up around November 27, 2025, targets profiles involved in crypto scams, spam replies, automated content, impersonation, and general inactivity. The platform previously conducted a similar major cleanup campaign in 2018, resulting in a significant decrease in followers for celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, who lost over 424,000.

For now, Kher says her post was "an observation, not a complaint," but her question has once again put the spotlight on Axe's authenticity efforts and their impact on public figures.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS silence on rumoured wedding with Vijay Deverakonda: ‘I wouldn’t like…’