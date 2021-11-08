De’el Woods Explains How His Record Label Aims To Add Value In Music

With high spirits, De’el Woods wishes to bring the best of the music in front of the world. He wants all talented artists to discover their amazing voices and present their creative work. Despite being a 12 year network marketer that pioneered the largest movement of college students that would go around the world introducing other students to the world of forex, De’el still hopes to explore more in the music industry. Thus, he uses his smartness to make sure that his record label, Better Than Amazing Records, aims to add value to the work of all musicians.

De’el believes that often people are held back from pursuing their dreams due to financial troubles. Especially in a field such as music where a stable income during the initial years might not be possible. De’el himself is well aware of the consequences and the struggles that come along when one is responsible for financially supporting themselves without any backup. As he grew up with a single mother, he started working for money from a very early age. During high school, he had a total of 5 jobs and sold clothes out of the trunk of his car. And even after working in different multi-level marketing companies, it wasn’t until years later when he first made his 6 figure income. Before that, there were times when De’el started to donate plasma for gas money and food. As a result, De’el knew the importance of financial freedom. Therefore, as soon as he came out of poverty, De’el went on to help these struggling artists who were laid back due to financial troubles.

De’el also emphasizes the lack of opportunities available in the music industry. Due to this, often artists have to wait for years until they get a chance to show the world their talent. The same case happened with De’el’s two cousins who were in the industry for a combined 25 years without getting their voice and creativity be known worldwide. Thus, as the writer and owner of Better Than Amazing Records, De’el hopes to provide an opportunity to every talented and aspiring artist to further add value to the music industry.

