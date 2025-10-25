FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

14-hour journey to be cut to just 7 hours: Two major state capitals to be linked by THIS new 600 km expressway

Gold, Silver prices today, October 25: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik's bond hits breaking point, here's what happened

Chhath Puja 2025 Bank holidays: Are banks open or closed from October 25-28 in your state? Check state-wise list here

UP Minister Baby Rani Maurya narrowly escapes collision with truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Chhath Puja 2025 Nahay Khay Wishes: Top 10 WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets to be announced soon on cisce.org; Check details

De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn charges whopping fee of Rs....R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh take home Rs...

Good News For South Gujarat Residents: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway portion near Ankleshwar to open soon by..., check route, completion date and more

FATF warns Pakistan over terror financing risks, says, 'Exit from greylist not bulletproof...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
14-hour journey to be cut to just 7 hours: Two major state capitals to be linked by THIS new 600 km expressway

14-hour journey to be cut to just 7 hours: These two major state capitals to be

Chhath Puja 2025 Bank holidays: Are banks open or closed from October 25-28 in your state? Check state-wise list here

Are banks open or closed from October 25-28 in your state? Check state-wise list

CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets to be announced soon on cisce.org; Check details

CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets to be announced soon on cisce.org

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn charges whopping fee of Rs....R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh take home Rs...

The upcoming film is a sequel to the 2019 hit starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tabu. The sequel continues the story of Ashish (Ajay Devgn) and his much younger girlfriend Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), but the focus shifts to a new family conflict.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 07:37 AM IST

De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn charges whopping fee of Rs....R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh take home Rs...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

De De Pyaar De 2, the highly anticipated sequel to De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, has been gaining traction due to its humorous trailer. Fans are excited to revisit  Ajay and Rakul's chemistry while also looking forward to watching new additions- R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor and Meezan Jafri, in the upcoming film. 

De De Pyaar De 2 cast fee

 As De De Pyaar De 2 is set for release next month, a report detailing the remuneration of the star cast has surfaced, revealing that Ajay Devgn has charged a whopping Rs 40 crore for the film, according to an Asianet News report. He reprises his role as Ashish in the second instalment of the franchise. 

According to the same report, Rakul Preet Singh, returning as Ayesha, has been paid Rs 4.5 crore, while Jaaved Jaaferi has been paid between Rs 2–3 crore. R. Madhavan, who plays Ayesha’s father, took home Rs 9 crore, and Gautami Kapoor, portraying Ayesha’s mother, received Rs 1 crore. 

About De De Pyaar De 2

The upcoming film is a sequel to the 2019 hit starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tabu. The sequel continues the story of Ashish (Ajay Devgn) and his much younger girlfriend Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), but the focus shifts to a new family conflict. Ashish has to now win the approval of Ayesha's family, including her protective father, played by R. Madhavan and her mother, played by Gautami Kapoor. Meezaan Jafri also joins the cast. Directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, the film is slated to hit theatres on November 14, 2025. The first instalment, made on a reported budget of Rs 78 crore, went on to earn over Rs 143 crore at the worldwide box office.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: New movies, web series to watch on JioHotstar, SonyLIV, more
Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: New movies, web series to watch on JioHotstar,
Kurnool bus accident: 16 challans, zero accountability, dark record behind inferno!
Kurnool bus accident: 16 challans, zero accountability, dark record for inferno!
India-EU trade deal soon? Piyush Goyal meets top officials ahead of key Brussels visit
India-EU trade deal soon? Piyush Goyal meets top European officials
Donald Trump's adviser's BIG statement on decision to terminate Canada trade talks: 'Canadians have been very difficult...'
Donald Trump's adviser's BIG statement on decision to terminate Canada talks
Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, wanted to pitch his film to Amitabh Bachchan but...; then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster
Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE