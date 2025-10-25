De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn charges whopping fee of Rs....R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh take home Rs...

The upcoming film is a sequel to the 2019 hit starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tabu. The sequel continues the story of Ashish (Ajay Devgn) and his much younger girlfriend Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), but the focus shifts to a new family conflict.

De De Pyaar De 2, the highly anticipated sequel to De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, has been gaining traction due to its humorous trailer. Fans are excited to revisit Ajay and Rakul's chemistry while also looking forward to watching new additions- R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor and Meezan Jafri, in the upcoming film.



De De Pyaar De 2 cast fee



As De De Pyaar De 2 is set for release next month, a report detailing the remuneration of the star cast has surfaced, revealing that Ajay Devgn has charged a whopping Rs 40 crore for the film, according to an Asianet News report. He reprises his role as Ashish in the second instalment of the franchise.

According to the same report, Rakul Preet Singh, returning as Ayesha, has been paid Rs 4.5 crore, while Jaaved Jaaferi has been paid between Rs 2–3 crore. R. Madhavan, who plays Ayesha’s father, took home Rs 9 crore, and Gautami Kapoor, portraying Ayesha’s mother, received Rs 1 crore.

About De De Pyaar De 2

The upcoming film is a sequel to the 2019 hit starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tabu. The sequel continues the story of Ashish (Ajay Devgn) and his much younger girlfriend Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), but the focus shifts to a new family conflict. Ashish has to now win the approval of Ayesha's family, including her protective father, played by R. Madhavan and her mother, played by Gautami Kapoor. Meezaan Jafri also joins the cast. Directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, the film is slated to hit theatres on November 14, 2025. The first instalment, made on a reported budget of Rs 78 crore, went on to earn over Rs 143 crore at the worldwide box office.