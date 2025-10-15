FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn breaks silence on Tabu’s absence, teases her return in third installment

Ajay Devgn addressed Tabu’s absence in De De Pyaar De 2 and hinted she could return in a potential third part of the franchise.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Oct 15, 2025

The trailer of the much-anticipated romantic comedy 'De De Pyaar De 2' was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 14. The film’s lead cast: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, Javed Jaffrey, Meezaan Jafri and Gautami Kapoor, attended the launch, interacting with the media and fans. The sequel to the 2019 hit promises a mix of humour, romance and emotional chaos, but one question dominated the event: where is Tabu?

The first film, directed by Akiv Ali, revolved around a middle-aged man caught between his ex-wife (Tabu) and a younger girlfriend (Rakul Preet). However, the veteran actress is conspicuously missing from the trailer of the sequel, sparking curiosity among fans about her absence.

Luv Ranjan drops a major hint

Producer Luv Ranjan, who also co-wrote the film, addressed the speculation by hinting that Tabu could make a comeback in a possible third instalment. 'In the first part, we went to the man’s house. Now, we’ve gone to the girl’s house. If everything goes well, maybe both families will meet,' Ranjan said with a smile. Ajay Devgn added, 'If both families meet, she will definitely be a part of it,' keeping hopes alive for Tabu’s fans.

New director, new dynamics

Unlike the original, De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma, who served as creative producer on the first film. Luv Ranjan explained that Akiv Ali chose to pursue a different genre, while Sharma brings a 'fresh perspective' to the sequel. With R. Madhavan joining the cast and a new storyline, the film aims to revive the franchise’s charm when it hits theatres on November 14.

