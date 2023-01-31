Days before Shehzada release, Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to release on YouTube; details inside

Shehzada is the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

The release of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada was pushed back by a week only a day ago. The much awaited film will now hit the screens on February 17. But just two weeks before that, the Hindi-dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be releasing. The Allu Arjun-starrer is the Telugu original on which Shehzada is based and the release of the Hindi version so close to the remake may just affect its box office performance.

On Tuesday, Goldmine Telefilms announced that the Hindi-dubbed version of the film will release on their YouTube channel on February 2 and will be available to viewers free of cost. “#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo (Hindi) | 3 Days To Go | Releasing On 2nd Feb 2023 Only On Our YouTube Channel,” the production house tweeted on Tuesday.

The move has certainly ruffled some feathers given that Goldmine has had a tiff with the makers of Shehzada over the release of the Hindi version. In January 2022, after the success of Pushpa The Rise, which also starred Allu Arjun, Manish Shah of Goldmine announced that they would be releasing the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in theatres.

Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan was so miffed with the announcement that he threatened to quit Shehzada, which was being filmed at the time. Eventually, the makers of Shehzada had to convince Shah to drop his idea and the shoot of Shehzada continued as Kartik relented. Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Manisha Koirala.

Talking about the release, Shah told Bollywood Hungama, “I own the digital rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun, in Hindi, along with the satellite rights. It’s our prerogative when to (put it out).” He also said that the full movie will also be available on the Facebook page of the studio.