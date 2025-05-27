A woman entered the house of Bollywood star Aditya Roy Kapur on false pretext on Monday evening and has since been arrested by police in Mumbai. She arrived at the house in the city's posh Bandra area, claiming that she was there to deliver some clothes and gifts.

A woman entered the house of Bollywood star Aditya Roy Kapur on false pretext on Monday evening and has since been arrested by police in Mumbai. She arrived at the house in the city's posh Bandra area, claiming that she was there to deliver some clothes and gifts and had a scheduled meeting with the actor, after which the house help allowed her inside the house. When Kapur reached home, he made it clear that he did not know the woman. However, she then tried to approach the 39-year-old actor but was stopped by his staff. Following this, Kapur's house staff called the cops, and the woman was detained. A complaint has been filed at the Khar Police Station.

Woman said she wanted to...

Police have identified the woman as 47-year-old Gajala Zakaria Siddiqui. She is a resident of Dubai in United Arab Emirates (UAE). She reportedly told the police she was a fan of Kapur's and wanted to stay with him. "We have arrested the woman after registering an offence against her under section 331(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for trespassing and are investigating further," a police officer said, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Kapur from prominent film family

Kapur, best known for films like Aashiqui 2 and Fitoor, is part of a prominent Bollywood family, with one of his brothers Siddharth Roy Kapur being a film producer, and the other brother Kunal Roy Kapur an actor.

Similar incidents in past

The intrusion incident at Kapur's house has come just days after a man and a woman were arrested by police for attempting to enter film star Salman Khan's Mumbai residence. They made separate attempts to enter the house in Bandra West on two consecutive days -- May 20 and May 21.

Earlier this year, there was a major intrusion incident at actor Saif Ali Khan's house, where the actor was stabbed with a knife multiple times. The 54-year-old then underwent an emergency surgery and remained in the hospital for five days.