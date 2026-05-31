FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Days after annoucing break until divorce, Ravi Mohan gets grand comeback by Lokesh Kanagraj, joins LCU with Benz

Days after annoucing break due to troubled marriage, Ravi Mohan joins LCU

Himachal Pradesh: 8 killed as taxi falls into 500-metre-deep gorge in Chamba

Himachal Pradesh: 8 killed as taxi falls into 500-metre-deep gorge in Chamba

Sobhita Dhulipala gets quirky birthday wish from hubby Naga Chaitanya, expresses gratitude that 'I get to do life with you'

Sobhita Dhulipala gets quirky birthday wish from hubby Naga Chaitanya

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Days after annoucing break until divorce, Ravi Mohan gets grand comeback by Lokesh Kanagraj, joins LCU with Benz

Lokesh Kanagraj gives a grand welcome to Ravi Mohan and a promising role in his Lokesh Cinematic Universe's upcoming film, Benz.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 31, 2026, 05:58 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Days after annoucing break until divorce, Ravi Mohan gets grand comeback by Lokesh Kanagraj, joins LCU with Benz
Ravi Mohan (Image source: Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Days after announcing that he would not release his films before resolving his divorce from estranged wife Aarti Ravi, actor Ravi Mohan was welcomed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj into the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Benz. On Sunday, Lokesh used social media to welcome Ravi Mohan on board the project. He tweeted, "Welcome to the universe @iam_RaviMohan sir (hug and heart emojis) (sic)."

Recently, Ravi Mohan addressed a press conference during which he announced, "Firstly, what I want to say is that my films will not release on screen until I get my divorce. I am not going to act. That is because I cannot act. I cannot bear the unnecessary insults I am being subjected to."

"I know how to set right those things that are associated with my work. On the day I get my divorce, on the day my personal life becomes alright, on the day this cyberbullying stops...," he went on to say.
Asked if he will be completing the films that he was working on, Ravi Mohan explained, "I will not behave in such a manner that causes difficulty to anybody. I can say that much. Even if I have taken money, I will make provisions to return it and only then leave. So, don't worry. Nobody will be affected by me."

For the unaware, Ravi and Aarti tied the knot back in 2009. The couple announced their separation in 2024 after the actor moved out. Their divorce proceedings are currently underway in the Chennai Family Court.

Keneeshaa, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Ravi, initially claimed that she was only his healer and friend. However, in 2025, the two were seen attending a wedding together wearing matching outfits. Recently, Keneeshaa penned a cryptic post on social media saying, "I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence," hinting at a possible breakup.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Days after annoucing break until divorce, Ravi Mohan gets grand comeback by Lokesh Kanagraj, joins LCU with Benz
Days after annoucing break due to troubled marriage, Ravi Mohan joins LCU
Himachal Pradesh: 8 killed as taxi falls into 500-metre-deep gorge in Chamba
Himachal Pradesh: 8 killed as taxi falls into 500-metre-deep gorge in Chamba
Sobhita Dhulipala gets quirky birthday wish from hubby Naga Chaitanya, expresses gratitude that 'I get to do life with you'
Sobhita Dhulipala gets quirky birthday wish from hubby Naga Chaitanya
Rahul Gandhi meets Vedant Shrivastava, Class 12 student at centre of CBSE OSM controversy
Rahul Gandhi meets Vedant, Class 12 student at centre of CBSE row
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Test debut? Sachin Tendulkar urges Ajit Agarkar to protect Rajasthan Royals’ teen prodigy
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Test debut? Sachin Tendulkar urges Ajit Agarkar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement