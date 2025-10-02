Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field

DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field

Karan Johar revealed OMAD diet helped him shed kilos, but is it really safe?

Karan Johar revealed OMAD diet helped him shed kilos, but is it really safe?

Day after Kantara Chapter 1 release, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 3 CONFIRMED, to be titled…

Day after Kantara Chapter 1 release, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 3 CONFIRMED, to be

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Day after Kantara Chapter 1 release, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 3 CONFIRMED, to be titled…

Released in 2022, Kantara was set in 1990. Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1, which released on Friday (October 2), is set a thousand years before the original, serving as its prequel.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 11:12 PM IST

Day after Kantara Chapter 1 release, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 3 CONFIRMED, to be titled…
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Rishab Kantara have some good news for fans. Along with the release of Kantara: Chapter 1, the makers have officially confirmed that the franchise will continue with a third film. According to Bollywood Hungama, he tittle of the next part was revealed at the end of 'Chapter 1'. It will be called Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 2.

Released in 2022, Kantara was set in 1990. Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1, which released on Friday (October 2), is set a thousand years before the original, serving as its prequel. 

In 2023, Rishab Shetty disclosed that movie fans had seen part 2, and the upcoming release would explore Kantara's prequel. “We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who have shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva, the film has completed 100 days, and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2; Part 1 will come next year," he had said.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is set in the Kadamba period of Kantara. It reflects a time when rulers played a major role in shaping the architecture and culture of the region. That era was known to be the Golden Period of Indian History.

Is Kantara: Chapter 1 Worth Watching?

Kantara: Chapter 1 is Rishab Shetty’s attempt to recreate the magic of his 2022 hit. The film explores the story of Berme, the leader of the Kantara tribe, who protects his sacred land and fights against the unjust king Kulsekhara (Gulshan Devaiah). The movie blends action, folklore, and spirituality, with themes of good versus evil. The first half focuses on world-building, which may feel slow at times, but the second half picks up pace with exciting action sequences and a shocking twist. Rishab Shetty delivers a powerful performance in action scenes, while the cinematography, music, and visual effects enhance the mystical setting. Though some characters are less expressive in regular scenes, the film remains engaging, particularly for viewers who enjoy Indian cultural stories and folklore.

Also read: Kantara: Chapter 1 vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X review: Rishab Shetty’s action drama meets Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s romcom, who’s winning?

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Simi Garewal pens surprising note on Dussehra, claims Ravan wasn't 'evil but slightly naughty'; netizens say...
Simi Garewal pens surprising note on Dussehra, claims Ravan wasn't 'evil but...'
Unique Dussehra in this city, police burn four effigies, marks celebrations with symbol of evil as...
Unique Dussehra in this city, police burn four effigies, marks celebrations with
India exports record-high diesel to Europe in September amid Trump tariffs
India exports record-high diesel to Europe in September amid Trump tariffs
Who is Garima Saikia Garg? Late singer Zubeen Garg's widow expresses 'full faith' in legal system, says...
Who is Garima Saikia Garg? Late singer Zubeen Garg's widow expresses...
Lionel Messi confirms India visit, set to tour after 14 years on...
Lionel Messi confirms India visit, set to tour after 14 years on...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE