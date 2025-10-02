Day after Kantara Chapter 1 release, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 3 CONFIRMED, to be titled…

Released in 2022, Kantara was set in 1990. Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1, which released on Friday (October 2), is set a thousand years before the original, serving as its prequel.

The Rishab Kantara have some good news for fans. Along with the release of Kantara: Chapter 1, the makers have officially confirmed that the franchise will continue with a third film. According to Bollywood Hungama, he tittle of the next part was revealed at the end of 'Chapter 1'. It will be called Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 2.

In 2023, Rishab Shetty disclosed that movie fans had seen part 2, and the upcoming release would explore Kantara's prequel. “We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who have shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva, the film has completed 100 days, and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2; Part 1 will come next year," he had said.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is set in the Kadamba period of Kantara. It reflects a time when rulers played a major role in shaping the architecture and culture of the region. That era was known to be the Golden Period of Indian History.

Is Kantara: Chapter 1 Worth Watching?

Kantara: Chapter 1 is Rishab Shetty’s attempt to recreate the magic of his 2022 hit. The film explores the story of Berme, the leader of the Kantara tribe, who protects his sacred land and fights against the unjust king Kulsekhara (Gulshan Devaiah). The movie blends action, folklore, and spirituality, with themes of good versus evil. The first half focuses on world-building, which may feel slow at times, but the second half picks up pace with exciting action sequences and a shocking twist. Rishab Shetty delivers a powerful performance in action scenes, while the cinematography, music, and visual effects enhance the mystical setting. Though some characters are less expressive in regular scenes, the film remains engaging, particularly for viewers who enjoy Indian cultural stories and folklore.

