Dasvi Twitter review: Fans call Abhishek Bachchan's acting 'flawless', hail film's storyline

Dasvi was released today and fans all over the country are taking to Twitter and reviewing the Abhishek Bachchan starrer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 07, 2022, 09:13 AM IST

Dasvi, starring Abhishek Bachchan, has been generating a lot of buzz since its release, and the official trailer demonstrates why it is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an anpadh, corrupt, and dil se desi politician, discovers a new opprotunity in prison: education, in this social comedy. His next step is to pass dasvi kaksha! What happens to this natkhat neta, with a funny biwi by his side and a tough-as-nails jailor on his tail, is the plot's central theme.

The film was released today and fans all over the country are taking to Twitter and reviewing the Abhishek Bachchan starrer.

 

 

 

 



The viral and successful trailer of ‘Dasvi’ was released on Wednesday morning and one dialogue from it seemed to catch everyone's attention. In a scene, Abhishek Bachchan is heard saying, “Everyone loves Deepika” referring to the Indian superstar.

Taking to her social media, the actress reacted the same as she shared the trailer to her story and wrote,  "Thank you team #Dasvi for the LOVE! Wishing you guys the best! "

Abhishek had fun with his raw and rustic Jaat avatar in the trailer. In the portrayal of a dhaakad IPS officer, Yami Gautam is powerful and piercing, while Nimrat Kaur is a nice surprise as the feisty wife with a taste for her husband's beloved kursi.

