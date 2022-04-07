Dasvi Twitter review: Fans call Abhishek Bachchan's acting 'flawless', hail film's storyline

Dasvi, starring Abhishek Bachchan, has been generating a lot of buzz since its release, and the official trailer demonstrates why it is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an anpadh, corrupt, and dil se desi politician, discovers a new opprotunity in prison: education, in this social comedy. His next step is to pass dasvi kaksha! What happens to this natkhat neta, with a funny biwi by his side and a tough-as-nails jailor on his tail, is the plot's central theme.

The film was released today and fans all over the country are taking to Twitter and reviewing the Abhishek Bachchan starrer.

Dear @juniorbachchan congratulations on #Dasvi, Amazing movie. Don't look at the so called reviews. It's much better than movies with pizzazz, multi multi million dollars spent on promotions and paid reviews. A movie with a message.. kudos to #TeamDasvi — Rahul Ghugari (@rahulghugari) April 7, 2022

#Dasvi is one of the best films I've ever seen related to education.



A brilliant script, amazing direction, and flawless acting.

@juniorbachchan is such a talented actor, but just because of some bad films, he is always being judged in terms of acting. — ᎪᏙᏆ ᏢᎪᎢᎬᏞ (@AVItheKKC) April 7, 2022

Abhishek is looking so so soooo good #Dasvi — Theju(@PinkCancerian) April 7, 2022

#DASVI is must watch with Great must Message. It was just general about 10th Std Exam but Included was just because Brings to the very light hearted Social Comedy. @juniorbachchan is good looking forward starts his expressions & his power packed performance (1/3) — Charmi Sangoi (@CharmiSan24) April 7, 2022

@juniorbachchan



Ghanti, tu bhagwan he #Dasvi is one of the best film in the recent times!



My wife is still smiling from Chicago to India :)



Amazing script, directions, dialogues and amazing characters and flawless acting !!!! April 7, 2022

@juniorbachchan just watched #Dasvi you did a fab job. You have arrived as a true actor, totally on your own. Pick good stories and rock it! — fullyvelley (@velleybandey) April 7, 2022

Watching #Dasvi .. wonderful till now… everyone is brilliant… and can we please have a petition for @juniorbachchan to wear kurta pajma only.. I loved his look in paa movie too… — Prachi Verma (@PrachiV95602766) April 7, 2022

I loved #Dasvi and its concept... @juniorbachchan your acting was fabulous... — Jam Atif Sahito (@Atif_Sahito) April 7, 2022





The viral and successful trailer of ‘Dasvi’ was released on Wednesday morning and one dialogue from it seemed to catch everyone's attention. In a scene, Abhishek Bachchan is heard saying, “Everyone loves Deepika” referring to the Indian superstar.

Taking to her social media, the actress reacted the same as she shared the trailer to her story and wrote, "Thank you team #Dasvi for the LOVE! Wishing you guys the best! "

Abhishek had fun with his raw and rustic Jaat avatar in the trailer. In the portrayal of a dhaakad IPS officer, Yami Gautam is powerful and piercing, while Nimrat Kaur is a nice surprise as the feisty wife with a taste for her husband's beloved kursi.