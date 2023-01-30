Search icon
Dasara teaser: Nani turns action hero in visceral mass entertainer, fans call it ‘Pushpa + KGF’. Watch

Dasara teaser showcases Nani as a desi action hero in a mass entertainer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

The teaser of Nani’s ambitious pan-India action entertainer Dasara was released on Monday afternoon. The film marks Nani’s transformation into an action hero in a large-scale big-budget mass entertainer and fans applauded this turn. The film is set to release in theatres in March.

The teaser opens with the introduction to the village where the story is set, a small hamlet nestled deep in a coal mine. We are then introduced to Nani’s character, a Pushpa-like ruffian with special affinity for alcohol who gulps entire bottles in one go. He says alcohol is not an addiction for him but a ‘ritual born out of habit’. We see him break bottles, chairs, and some bones in a wild, action-packed montage as he asserts his dominance.

The action then kick into a higher gear as it is implied that some problem has befallen upon the village. The hero takes up arms and decides to ‘chop everyone down in one go’. The parting shot of the short teaser shows Nani cut his thumb on a dagger to put a tilak on his own forehead.

Here's the teaser

While the teaser did not reveal much about the plot, many fans found Nani’s character in it similar to Pushpa from Allu Arjun’s blockbuster. Others said the coal mine setting reminded them of Kannada hit KGF Chapter 2. “Pushpa + kgf = dasara,” summed up one comment. Another fan wrote, “Full on mass goosebumps.” Many others praised Nani’s transformation into the earthy action her of the film. “Nani Is not simply acting just. He is just living in his character,” read one comment.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara also star Keerthy Suresh. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on March 30. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri On SLV Cinemas Banner, it is being billed as Nani’s first pan-India project.

