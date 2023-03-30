Dasara box office day one prediction: Nani set for career-best opening with massive Rs 17 crore haul

Nani and Keerthy Suresh in Dasara

Nani’s Dasara has taken a very strong start at the box office. The Telugu action entertainer was released in theatres across India on Thursday, March 30 on the occasion of Ram Navami. The festive release and the craze for the film paid off with most regions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reporting record footfalls on day one.

Dasara broke the records for advance booking by any Nani film when it registered Rs 5.42 crore in advance sales for day one. No Nani film had crossed Rs 3 crore before this. This indicated that the film was set for a massive opening. According to Sacnilk, the film is set for a massive Rs 17 crore opening on the first day, much higher than what any Nani film has managed so far.

The film’s Telugu version has seen occupancy of over 60% steadily across the day, indicating positive word of mouth. In Hyderabad, the occupancy is as high as 80% and in Warangal, it is touching 90% without counting the night shows, which usually register higher occupancy.

However, the film’s pan-India aspirations have suffered as the dubbed versions have not performed as per expectations. The reasons have been competition from Pathu Thala in Tamil and Bholaa in Hindi, as well as limited buzz for the film outside the Telugu markets. Dasara has only managed 6-8% occupancy in Hindi shows and a slightly better figure of 14-18% in Tamil. The Kannada shows started badly but improved over the day. However, it is clear that the bulk of Dasara’s earnings will come from the origina Telugu version.

Trade insiders have predicted that Dasara will cross the lifetime collections of Nani’s biggest hits – Ninnu Kori and Bhale Bhale Magadivoy – in the opening weekend itself. Both films earned just over Rs 50 crore. With over 1300 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, this is the actor's career best and biggest ever release.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri on SLV Cinemas Banner, it is being billed as Nani’s first pan-India project.