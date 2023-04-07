Dasara box office collection day 8: Nani-starrer enters 100-crore club, is third-highest-grossing Telugu film in 2023

Nani in Dasara

Nani’s Dasara has continued its record-breaking run at the box office all through its first week. The film had surpassed the actor’s highest-grossing films in the first three days itself. And now, on the seventh day of release, Dasara has become the first film starring Nani to enter the 100-crore club. It is now the third-highest-grossing Telugu film of the year and also in the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in 2023.

As per Sacnilk, Dasara had earned Rs 98 crore gross worldwide in its first six days. This included Rs 67 crore net in India alone. On its seventh day – Thursday, Dasara is expected to have earned over Rs 2 crore net in India alone and around Rs 3 crore gross worldwide, which will take its global box office earnings to Rs 101 crore.

Dasara is now only behind Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy in terms of collections by Telugu films this year. While Waltair Veerayya’s Rs 219 crore lifetime haul may be a mark too ambitious for Dasara but the Nani-starrer can easily cross the Rs 133 crore earned by Veera Simha Reddy. The release of Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura is expected to dent Dasara’s collections a bit but the film should sustain due to positive word of mouth.

Dasara, which is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and also stars Keerthy Suresh, was marketed as a pan-India film with release in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam as well. However, the bulk of its collections have come from Telugu alone. The dubbed versions have accounted for less than Rs 5 crore in the first week. But the Telugu circuits are still going strong and the film is likely to have a healthy second week as well.

Dasara, which has been compared with past hits like Pushpa, Rangasthalam, and the KGF series, is the latest film from the south to outdo Bollywood releases in the same week.