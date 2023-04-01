Search icon
Dasara box office collection day 2: Nani film races ahead of Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, crosses Rs 50 crore mark worldwide

Dasara box office collection: Nani and Keerthy Suresh film is performing better than Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Bholaa at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Dasara/File photo

Nani and Keerthy Suresh-starrer period action drama Dasara hit theatres worldwide on Thursday, March 30 on the occasion of Ram Navami. Set in 1995 against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines, the film has originally made in Telugu and has also been dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil languages.

Dasara took a strong opening at the box office earning Rs 38 crore gross worldwide on its first day of theatrical release and added Rs 15 crore more to its collection, taking the two-day gross total to Rs 53 crore globally. The production house SLV Cinemas took to Twitter and shared the announcement poster with the caption, "#Dasara's MASS RAMPAGE at the Box Office. 53+ CRORES Gross Worldwide in 2 days."

As per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com, the Nani-starrer earned Rs 23.20 crore net on Thursday and Rs 9.75 crore net on Friday in India, taking the domestic net collection to Rs 32.95 crore in two days. The maximum part of which came from the original Telugu release, which is Rs 31.61 crore.

This means that Dasara has overshadowed Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer action thriller Bholaa at the box office. The film, which is also directed by the Singham superstar and is an official remake of the 2019 Tamil hit film Kaithi, was released on the same day as Dasara and has earned Rs 18.60 crore net in India in its two days.

The Nani and Keerthy Suresh film marks the directorial debut of Srikanth Odela and also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Poorna in pivotal roles. Its music and background score has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

