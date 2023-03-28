Search icon
Dasara advance booking takes strong start with 5 am shows in many places, film set to be Nani's best opener

Dasara advance booking has started on a strong note, grossing Rs 1.6 crore in all languages. The high demand has led to early morning shows being opened in many places.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 01:06 PM IST

Nani in Dasara

Nani’s next film Dasara is set to release this weekend. The film sees the actor transform into a mass action hero. The film has been compared to Pushpa and KGF in terms of its aesthetics and vibes prior to release. The film’s advance booking opened a few days ago and is goingsteady, on course to set the record for highest advance booking and best opening by a Nani film.

Dasara, which also stars Keerthy Suresh, releases in theatres on March 30. Till Wednesday morning, the film had sold 86,000 tickets across India for the first day, amassing Rs 1.6 crore gross in all languages. This includes Rs 1.57 crore from the original Telugu version itself. While Dasara is being billed as a pan-India film, advance booking indicates that the buzz for the dubbed versions is a bit low so far.

Trade experts are predicting the film’s advance booking to pick up pace on the last two days and set new records for Nani. It is expected to cross the highest advance booking for any film by Nani by at least 50% and consequently, register the highest opening by a film starring the actor.

Ninnu Kori and Bhale Bhale Magadivoy are among the actor’s best performing films with both having grossed over Rs 50 crore. Dasara is expected to surpass these films’ lifetime collections in the first week itself. With over 1300 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, this is the actor's career best and biggest ever release.

The high demand for the tickets has led to several theatres starting early morning shows of the film. Some shows are beginning as early as 5am on the day of release. Directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on March 30. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri On SLV Cinemas Banner, it is being billed as Nani’s first pan-India project.

