Darshan to be shifted to Bellary jail after photos of him receiving 'VIP treatment' in Bengaluru jail go viral

A photograph of Darshan hanging out with three others, including a rowdy-sheeter, on the lawns of the jail had gone viral on Sunday, sparking a row.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently in judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru in the Renukaswamy murder case, will be shifted to another prison in the state, with both Chief Minister and Home Minister indicating on Tuesday that authorities are in the process of taking such a decision.

A photograph of Darshan hanging out with three others, including a rowdy-sheeter, on the lawns of the jail had gone viral on Sunday, sparking a row. In the picture, the actor is seen in a relaxed mood, sitting on a chair and holding a cigarette and a coffee mug. Also, a purported video of Darshan speaking to a person over a video call from the prison too had surfaced on social media.

"In the Darshan case we have asked for an inquiry to be done, 9 people including the Chief Superintendent of the prison have been suspended, in case anyone else has to be (suspended) we will do it," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said. Speaking to reporters, he said, based on the inquiry report, "If (Darshan and others) have to be sent elsewhere we will send." Asked if Darshan would be shifted to Ballary jail, the Chief Minister said: "where to send, police will decide."

Home Minister G Parameshwara said an IPS officer has been appointed to review all the systems in the state's prisons. He said the government cannot take a decision on shifting Darshan to another prison. "It will be decided by the prison authorities in consultation with authorities from court and others. Government doesn't decide it. There are certain norms as they (Darshana and co-accused) are under trial, based on which authorities will decide," Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question. Asked as to when the authorities would decide, he said: "They will decide in a couple of days."

Nine prison officials, including the Chief Superintendent of the Parappana Agrahara Jail, were suspended on Monday over their "lapses" after a preliminary probe into "special treatment" to Darshan. Also, three FIRs were registered, including against Darshan, under sections of the Prisons Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Those seated with Darshan in the photo are rowdy sheeter Wilson Garden Naga, and other inmates Nagaraj (the actor's manager and co-accused) and Kulla Seena, a convict in a murder case.

Meanwhile, city Police Commissioner B Dayananda said, Bengaluru Police has sought shifting of Darshan and other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case and other rowdy elements from Parappana Agrahara Jail fom Bengaluru to other prisons. Noting that certain lapses were found in the prison, Parameshwara said inmates were allowed to move from one barrack to another and it is captured in the CCTVs. "So, action was taken against prison officials. Nine officials have been suspended, they will be replaced. Even the Chief Superintendent and the Superintendent have been suspended, also others who have helped Darshan and group by supplying them with chairs, coffee, cigarettes...All these things have been captured in CCTV, based on that all of them have been suspended," he said.

The inquiry is in progress, the Minister said, adding, an IPS officer will be appointed for further probe. "Based on the findings given by the officer, we will have to find some permanent solutions. After going through the report, we will do it," he said. He added that he has come to know about a report submitted earlier for reforms in prisons. Also there is a national level report on police and prison reforms submitted during the tenure of the Manmohan Singh government. He would get them and take necessary action.

To a question about alleged "royal treatment" also being given to other high profile prisoners like former MP Prajwal Revanna, Parameshwara said after the Darshan incident, all the systems in the prison will be reviewed, and an IPS officer has been appointed for this. "The officer will be asked to review the entire thing at the prison, also in other prisons as lapses have been found in other persons too. They will all be reviewed," he added.

Speaking to reporters, Dayananda said that three cases have been registered in connection with the incident at the prison. One of the cases will be investigated by an Assistant Commissioner of Police while two other cases by inspectors. Talking about the cases, he said on matters concerning prisons, court's permission is required and police are in the process of getting it for a detailed investigation.

"On Saturday, when a team of the Central Crime Branch had gone to check all the barracks of the prison, based on information that certain rowdies were involved in illegal activities, we did not find any incriminating materials or evidence then. Now, we have got information that certain things could have been shifted elsewhere before we reached there. Investigation is on regarding this," he said.

Dayananda said that a lot of rowdy elements are lodged in Parappana Agrahara jail following their arrest under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA). "As there are chances that they (rowdies) may get involved in illegal activities, we have requested them to be shifted elsewhere. Along with rowdy elements, those involved in the Renukaswamy murder case, we have also asked them to be shifted to another place," he added.

