Darshan getting VIP treatment in jail? Viral photo of murder-accused star laughing, chilling in prison sparks outrage

A viral photo of Kannada star Darshan chilling in prison has led to many claiming the murder-accused actor is getting VIP treatment in jail

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 01:40 PM IST

The viral photo of Darshan in prison with other inmates
A purported photograph of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently in judicial custody in the Renukaswamy murder case, hanging out with three others has gone viral. In the picture, Darshan, currently lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central jail, is seen in a relaxed mood, sitting on a chair, holding a cigarette and a coffee cup, in an open space.

According to some reports, those seated with Darshan are rowdy sheeter Wilson Garden Naga, and other inmates Nagaraj (the actor's manager and co-accused) and Kulla Seena. There has been no official confirmation so far on whether the photo was taken within the jail premises or elsewhere in the past or whether it is a doctored image.

Meanwhile, reacting to the picture, the deceased Renukaswamy's father Kashinath S Shivanagowdru demanded a probe into it and punishment for those behind it. “With such things there is a feeling that a CBI probe should happen.”

“Looking at the picture I'm surprised to see him (Darshan) with others holding a cigarette and drinking tea. We get a doubt whether he is in jail or not. Jail should be a jail and should not become something else. He should be treated like other normal prisoners, but here it looks like he seems to be sitting in a resort,” he told reporters in the district headquarters town of Chitradurga.

Stating that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and police officials had promised him justice, he said, “The guilty should be punished and thereby my son's soul should get peace. I know the pain of losing my son...we are deeply pained, and he (Darshan) seems to be enjoying being there, in jail... We still have faith in the police and the government.”

A total of 17 people, including Darshan along with his friend Pavithra Gowda, are currently in judicial custody in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda had recently said the final report will be submitted to the court by the police in the murder case, at the earliest, after getting the remaining forensic reports.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to the fan's murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

Raghavendra, one of the accused who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar here, on the pretext that the actor wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and murdered.

According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, died due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.

Police sources said Gowda, who is accused number one, was the “major cause” for Renukaswamy's murder, claiming that it has been proved from the probe that she instigated the other accused, conspired with them, and took part in the crime herself.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

