Darshan's fans slam wife Vijayalakshmi after photos of her partying go viral while he is in jail, netizens defend her

Photos of Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, from a party have surfaced online, leading to a lot of criticism.

Vijayalakshmi Darshan, who is married to actor Darshan, has grabbed attention after photos of her partying with friends surfaced on social media. As per reports, the pictures are from a birthday party for her friend Shruti Ramesh Kumar.

Netizens are upset and questioning why she was at the party while her husband is in jail, in the murder case. Darshan is currently in jail in Bellary, awaiting trial for the murder of Renuka Swamy. It’s unclear if the party photos of Vijayalakshmi are recent or from earlier, but some media reports say they are from a recent celebration.

Take a look:

Commenting on Vijayalakshmi only shows your cheap mindset. Vijayalakshmi has always been a backbone for Darshan, even today she is standing with her husband when everyone is against him. Rarely you find such partners https://t.co/hA7A0RJ0bM — Naanu (@Tw33tShoot3r) September 10, 2024

This has sparked a lot of criticism from the public as they feel Vijayalakshmi shouldn't party while her husband is facing serious legal issues. Meanwhile, her fans defended her, one of them wrote, "Commenting on Vijayalakshmi only shows your cheap mindset. Vijayalakshmi has always been a backbone for Darshan, even today she is standing with her husband when everyone is against him. Rarely you find such partners."

Darshan admitted to assaulting Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor allegedly killed by Darshan and his aides for sending obscene messages to his partner Pavithra Gowda, but claimed that he was informed about the victim's death later, according to his 20-page statement mentioned in the charge sheet filed by the police probing the case.

In the 3,991-page charge sheet submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (ACMM) court on September 4, Darshan has provided graphic details of how he attacked Renukaswamy who was kidnapped and kept in captivity by his gang.

"I hit him hard with my hand and kicked him on the head with my leg. Then I called Pavithra Gowda (his partner and a prime accused in the case) and asked her to hit him with her slippers," Darshan stated, as per the charge sheet.

"Later, I asked Renukaswamy to apologise to her by falling at her feet. Then Renukaswamy fell at Pavithra Gowda's feet. I asked Pradosh to drop Pavithra near the car and told Vinay to drop Pavithra home," the actor's statement read.

"Meanwhile, my driver Lakshman also came there and hit Renukaswamy on the neck and back with his hand. Nandish lifted him and threw him in front of me," he said. Darshan also told the police that after seeing Renukaswamy, he had asked him if he really wanted to do all this. He also pointed to Pavithra Gowda and told Renukaswamy that she was the one to whom he sent obscene and derogatory messages.

Pointing towards Renukaswamy, Darshan told Pavithra Gowda that he was the one who tormented her with messages, the actor's statement read. One of the accused, Pavan, took Renukaswamy's mobile phone and read out the messages he had sent to some people.

(With inputs from IANS)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.