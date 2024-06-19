Darshan’s manager Sridhar found dead at actor’s farmhouse with suicide note

Kannada actor, accuse in Renuka Swamy murder case, Darshan's manager dies by suicide. Trigger warning: This article contains description of self-harm.

Kannada actor and accused in Renukaswamy murder case, Darshan's manager Sridhar has been found dead in the actor’s farmhouse in Bengaluru. Sridhar, who was responsible for overseeing the property, left behind a suicide note and a video message explaining his actions.

According to the report in Times of India, Sridhar expressed deep feelings of loneliness, which he cited as the main reason for taking his own life. In his video message, Sridhar asked the authorities not to involve his family in the investigation and took full responsibility for his decision.

Now, the local police has launched an investigation to confirm if there is any connection between Sridhar's suicide and the ongoing Renukaswamy murder case, in which Darshan Thoogudeepa is involved. Renukaswamy's murder case has grabbed attention on social media too because of the involvement of the Kannada star.

Kannada star Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda have been arrested in the murder case of the actor's fan Renukaswamy. Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory messages to Darshan's girlfriend, actress Pavithra Gowda. This, however, didn't sit well with the actor, who then allegedly made a plan to abduct, torture, and murder Renukaswamy, whose body was later found in a drain.

The police arrested in the 17 people in the case so far including Darshan and his close actress-friend Pavithra. The police have also proposed Darshan's co-star and Kannada comedian Chikkanna as a witness in the case.

Meanwhile, the Kannada film fraternity's top stars, actors Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep voiced their opinions on the murder case of Renukaswamy and demanded justice for the victim. Upendra took to Twitter and wrote, "There is some anxiety and suspicion about how the case is being handled among Renukaswamy's family, people, media as well as Darshan fans. Speculations are rife. So, the video footage of the trial and all the details of the witnesses should be shared by the police with the families of the persons concerned. This should, in fact, become a law."

