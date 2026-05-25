‘Darling, I am there’: Jagapathi Babu opens up about how Prabhas supported him during depression

Jagapathi Babu revealed that Prabhas supported him during a phase of depression, saying the actor’s kind words and reassurance gave him strength. He also praised Prabhas and director S. S. Rajamouli for their humility and grounded nature despite their success.

Jagapathi Babu recently opened up about his bond with Prabhas, revealing how the superstar supported him during a difficult phase of depression. He also praised Prabhas for his humility, kindness and grounded nature despite his massive success in the film industry.

Prabhas supported me during depression:

Talking with Moneycontrol, Jagapathi Babu said that he was going through depression when he felt the need to talk to Prabhas. Jagapathi expressed to Prabhas, and he told him, 'Darling, I am there. Tell me your problem, I will solve it.' At that time, Prabhas was shooting in Georgia, but in that busy schedule, he gave immense comfort and confidence to Jagapathi. And it helped Jagapathi through his tough emotional phase.

A strong bond of care and support:

The veteran actor also said that Prabhas visited him personally after coming back from a shoot, just to check on him and keep his spirits up, you know. Jagapathi Babu added that Prabhas, even if he’s younger, still has a very big heart and he genuinely looks out for the people around him. He described the Baahubali actor as a person who is always there for his friends when times get rough, in a moment of need.

Jagapathi expressed about director S. S. Rajamouli, praising his humility and fair approach to casting. He said that the director has given him blockbuster hit films and his success, and chooses actors purely based on suitability to the role, not personal connections, but he remains grounded. He added that the director and his family treat everyone with respect and kindness.

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Upcoming projects of Prabhas:

On the work front, Prabhas has many big films in the pipeline. He will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 in the role of Bhairava. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Dulquer Salmaan. Apart from this, Prabhas will be seen in Spirit opposite Triptii Dimri directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the film is slated for worldwide release on March 5, 2027.