'Darbar' new poster: Rajinikanth's action avatar is A R Murugadoss' Diwali treat

Rajinikanth is back in action, literally! The megastar could be seen in his stylish and meanest best on the latest poster of Darbar. A R Murugadoss and team unveiled a new poster of Darbar and Rajini looks his finest on it, amidst the core of Mumbai.

Posted right across Bandra-Worli sealink, Rajinikanth can be seen holding a gun, aimed at someone in the newest poster of Darbar. Wearing a blue shirt and grey jacket over it, Rajinikanth is full of vogue with his glasses, stubble and style of using the gun.

In short, it won't be wrong to say Rajinikanth will be the Diwali gift which is ready to explode on Pongal 2020. The poster was unveiled by Lyca Productions with the caption 'Happy Deepavali' and a fire emoticon tagged alongside. The poster was unveiled in Tamil and English.

Apart from Rajini, the movie also stars Nayanthara in the lead role. Anirudh Ravichander is responsible for music composition of the film, while Santhosh Sivan and Sreekar Prasad have handled the cinematography and editing of Darbar respectively. The film releases on January 14, 2020.