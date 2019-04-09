'Darbar': First look of superstar Rajinikanth's police flick out!

The much anticipated first look of Rajinikanth's 167th flick 'Darbar' is out and the film goes on floors from tomorrow in Mumbai. The film is expected to have a Pongal release in 2020.

The film will be directed by A.R. Murugadoss while the music director will be 'Kolaveri' fame Anirudh Ravichander. Nayanthara who is regarded as the 'Lady Superstar' in the Tamil industry will be playing the female lead.

While this film is Rajini's first outing with A.R.Murgadoss, it will bring back the on-screen pair of Rajini and Nayanthara after 11 years, this pair was last seen in films such as Chandramukhi, Kuselan and Sivaji the boss.

Darbar is bankrolled by Lyca productions and this also makes it Rajini's second association with the production house after the 2018 magnum opus 2.0 that is India's most expensive film and also the first time that Rajini enthralled his fans in 3D.

Santhosh Sivan will be cranking the camera for this film and the last time he shot a Rajini film was 28 years ago. This is also the third time that Santhosh Sivan will be teaming up with Murugadoss.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Rajini's next could be a cop flick and if the first look is anything to go by, Rajini will certainly be donning the Khakhi.

The poster drops enough hints including that of weapons, handcuffs, IPS insignia, the police cap and belt, and also a police hound, set in the background of the Gateway of India. To top it all, Rajini is seen sporting a menacing smile and what looks like a salt-and-pepper look.

"You decide whether you want me to be good bad or worse" is a striking punch dialogue that makes an appearance on the poster, hinting that this could be a fans delight and a typical Superstar film.

Rajini had a great run at the box office in late 2018 and also early 2019 with two releases- 2.0 and Petta in quick succession. Both the films were massive hits with 2.0 becoming the highest grossing Indian film ever. 2.0 had Rajini playing the roles of scientist Vaseegaran and Chitti the robot. Whereas in Petta, Rajini played a hostel warden.

While his friend from the industry and contemporary Kamal Haasan is busy crisscrossing Tamil Nadu on the campaign trail, Rajini is doing what he does best, at the sets.

Rajini had hinted all through 2018 about his political foray and about possibly contesting the 2019 polls, but in a statement issued in February this year, he put all rumours to rest. He stated that he or his party would not be contesting the polls. The statement also added that their focus would remain the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu that are slated for 2021. Rajini, however, urged his fans to vote for a decisive majority for a party whom they think would be able to solve Tamil Nadu's water woes.