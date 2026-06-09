Danish Pandor, Dhurandhar's Uzair Baloch, to be seen in special appearance in Main Vaapas Aaunga, deets inside

Danish Pandor said he shot for Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga before Dhurandhar released. He called it a special appearance with an important role and praised working with Imtiaz Ali.

Actor Danish Pandor, who is known for Dhurandhar, is set to be seen again in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga. In this one, the cast includes Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah, all in significant roles. Danish recently opened up about what he will be doing in the movie and he called it a special, but still meaningful, appearance. He also said the whole project felt like a memorable experience, and it actually arrived at just the right moment in his career.

Shot before ‘Dhurandhar’ release:

Danish talked about how he auditioned for Main Vaapas Aaunga just before the release of Dhurandhar. Interestingly, he completed shooting for the Imtiaz Ali film even before Dhurandhar hit theatres. He said that everything just happened in this natural kind of flow and he feels lucky about how it all worked out professionally. According to him, both projects kinda marked an important phase in his journey as an actor and helped him grow in different ways, maybe quietly at first. He also mentioned that the timing of the film made the experience even more special for him.

A special but impactful role:

While Danish didn’t really reveal much about his character, he still sort of confirmed it’s a special appearance but also honestly very important for the story. He said he cannot share too many details because it would spoil the surprise for the audience. Still, he hinted the role has strong emotional and narrative meaning, even if the screen time is brief.

The actor added that he is excited for people to watch it in theatres when it releases on June 12, 2026, and that’s when everything will land better. He also mentioned that this character is quite different from what he has done before, which is part of why it felt more compelling for him to say yes and take it on.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli win hearts by leaving handwritten note for fan in Ahmedabad; goes viral, See Pics

Working with Imtiaz Ali:

Danish also talked up the whole working with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali thing, like it was a dream opportunity and all. He said he grew up watching Ali’s films and that he always had this hope to collaborate with him one day, even if it seemed far away. In his view, the director is humble, warm and really straight clear about what he wants, but at the same time, he still gives performers real creative freedom. Danish also mentioned that even little suggestions from Ali can make a scene come together much better, like in a surprisingly quick way. And he added that sharing the screen with such talented actors while being guided by Ali was something valuable he would always remember.