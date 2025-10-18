‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim ties the knot, shares first photos with husband

Though she didn't share her clear picture but the newlyweds have their backs to the camera as they watch the moon.

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim, who quit Bollywood many years ago, surprised everyone as she shared pics from her nikaah ceremony.

The former actress took to her Instagram and shared two pics - one is of the nikaah nama, which she is signing, and the other one is with her husband.

Though she didn't share her clear picture but the newlyweds have their backs to the camera as they watch the moon.

She looked beautiful in a bridal red lehenga.

She captioned the post as, "Qubool hai x3"

Zaira in Dangal

Zaira Wasim became an immediate sensation after making her debut in the 2016 film Dangal. Her performance as young wrestler Geeta Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starring film, which became one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema history, enthralled both critics and viewers at the age of 16.

She began what looked to be an incredible career when she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her emotional depth and natural on-screen presence.

Zaira followed it up with another highly praised performance in Advait Chandan's 2017 film Secret Superstar.

Co-starring Aamir Khan, Meher Vij, and Raj Arjun, the musical drama followed a teenage girl who, despite social and familial constraints, was determined to follow her dream of singing. She became one of Bollywood's most promising young talents with a performance that was equal parts fierce and fragile.

However, Zaira made a decision that shocked the film industry just when it appeared that her career would never end. She decided to leave the spotlight and concentrate on her spiritual and religious path by announcing her retirement from acting in 2019.

When she quit Bollywood

"I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. For a very long time now, it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else," she wrote in a heartfelt Facebook post, explaining that acting no longer aligned with her faith or personal beliefs.

Her decision sparked widespread conversation — some praising her courage to follow her heart, others expressing sadness over the loss of such a promising artist. But Zaira remained steadfast, later sharing another reflective note where she acknowledged the dangers of fame and admiration.

“While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn’t gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for me and how dangerous it is for my Iman,” she wrote.

