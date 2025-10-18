FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India-Pakistan Women’s ODI World Cup clash breaks global viewership records, becomes most-watched match ever

Diwali in US: Know Diwali date, timing in major states; Which states have officially declared public holiday?

‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim ties the knot, shares first photos with husband

42-year-old woman found alive after being locked in childhood room for almost 30 years

First time in 9 years! Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to feature as non-captains in ODI since MS Dhoni era

DNA TV Show: How India overtook China in air force rankings to become 3rd most powerful

Mehul Choksi to be extradited to India; know what will happen next

PM Modi's BIG statement amid Trump's steep tariffs: 'Not in the mood to...'

Meet Neelam Gill, British-Indian beauty taking the Victoria’s Secret runway by storm

'Silly to put them on...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s ODI future, 2027 World Cup plans

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India-Pakistan Women’s ODI World Cup clash breaks global viewership records, becomes most-watched match ever

India-Pakistan Women’s ODI WC clash breaks global viewership records, becomes

Diwali in US: Know Diwali date, timing in major states; Which states have officially declared public holiday?

Diwali in US: Know Diwali date, timing in major states; Which states have..

‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim ties the knot, shares first photos with husband

‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim ties the knot, shares first photos with husband

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim ties the knot, shares first photos with husband

Though she didn't share her clear picture but the newlyweds have their backs to the camera as they watch the moon.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 12:03 AM IST

‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim ties the knot, shares first photos with husband
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim, who quit Bollywood many years ago, surprised everyone as she shared pics from her nikaah ceremony.

The former actress took to her Instagram and shared two pics - one is of the nikaah nama, which she is signing, and the other one is with her husband.

Though she didn't share her clear picture but the newlyweds have their backs to the camera as they watch the moon.

She looked beautiful in a bridal red lehenga.

 

 

She captioned the post as, "Qubool hai x3"

Zaira in Dangal

Zaira Wasim became an immediate sensation after making her debut in the 2016 film Dangal. Her performance as young wrestler Geeta Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starring film, which became one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema history, enthralled both critics and viewers at the age of 16.

She began what looked to be an incredible career when she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her emotional depth and natural on-screen presence.

Zaira followed it up with another highly praised performance in Advait Chandan's 2017 film Secret Superstar.

Co-starring Aamir Khan, Meher Vij, and Raj Arjun, the musical drama followed a teenage girl who, despite social and familial constraints, was determined to follow her dream of singing. She became one of Bollywood's most promising young talents with a performance that was equal parts fierce and fragile.

However, Zaira made a decision that shocked the film industry just when it appeared that her career would never end. She decided to leave the spotlight and concentrate on her spiritual and religious path by announcing her retirement from acting in 2019.

When she quit Bollywood

"I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. For a very long time now, it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else," she wrote in a heartfelt Facebook post, explaining that acting no longer aligned with her faith or personal beliefs.

Her decision sparked widespread conversation — some praising her courage to follow her heart, others expressing sadness over the loss of such a promising artist. But Zaira remained steadfast, later sharing another reflective note where she acknowledged the dangers of fame and admiration.

“While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn’t gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for me and how dangerous it is for my Iman,” she wrote.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan steal the show as trio reunited at Riyadh event

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kareena Kapoor shares important message for Karisma Kapoor's kids amid legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's will: 'Dad is...'
Kareena's message for Karisma's kids amid legal batle over Sunjay's will
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 Answer Key Released: Get direct LINK, steps to check here
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 Answer Key Released: Get direct LINK, steps to check he
India on HIGH demand! THESE major countries eager to sign trade deal with India, FTA with EU to be signed soon, while China, Trump eyes for...
India on HIGH demand! THESE major countries eager to sign trade deal with India
Virat Kohli grants General Power of Attorney for Gurugram property to brother Vikas Kohli; Know what is GPA
Virat Kohli grants General Power of Attorney for Gurugram property to brother
'Maine bulaya hi nahi': Jasprit Bumrah snaps at photographers after Mumbai arrival ahead of Australia T20Is - Watch
Jasprit Bumrah snaps at photographers after Mumbai arrival ahead of AUS T20Is
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE