Dangal star Zaira Wasim speaks on Hijab row, says 'I resist this entire system...'

'Dangal' fame actor Zaira Wasim shared his views on the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka. Zaira took her views about the whole controversy on her Facebook and shared a prolonged post stating her discontent over the matter. Wasim shared that wearing Hijab isn't a choice but an obligation. "The inherited notion of hijab being a choice is an ill informed one. It’s often either a construct of convenience or ignorance. Hijab isn’t a choice but an obligation in Islam."

The retired actress further added that she opposes the system where women are been harassed over religious adherence. "Likewise, a woman who wears the hijab is fulfilling an obligation enjoined upon her by the God she loves and has submitted herself to. I, as a woman who wears the hijab, with gratitude and humility, resent and resist this entire system where women are being stopped and harassed for merely carrying out a religious commitment."

Check out her post

Zaira further added that students being asked to choose education or hijab is a complete inequity on them. "Stacking this bias against Muslim women and setting up systems where they should have to decide between education and hijab or to give up either is an absolute injustice. You’re attempting to compel them to make a very specific choice that feeds your agenda and then criticising them while they're imprisoned in what you've constructed."

For the unversed, At Vijayapura Government PU College hijab-clad students got into an argument with the Principal of the college for being denied permission to wear hijab and attend classes. More than 15 students argued that they should be allowed inside the classes as the final order of the court has not been issued yet. They refused to go back to their residences. "We want education as well as hijab," they maintained.

Zaira was last seen in 2019's 'The Sky is Pink,' and later in the year, she announced her exit from the films. As per Zaira, her career was conflicting with her religious beliefs.