Dangal fame Zaira Wasim secretly marries after 6 years of quitting Bollywood, who is her husband?

Former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim left the netizens surprised by pictures from her wedding. After years of maintaining privacy and retreating from public life, she marked this milestone with an understated post, prompting widespread interest as she kept her husband's identity under wraps. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 01:31 PM IST

Dangal fame Zaira Wasim secretly marries after 6 years of quitting Bollywood, who is her husband?
Former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim left the netizens surprised by pictures from her wedding. After years of maintaining privacy and retreating from public life, she marked this milestone with an understated post, prompting widespread interest as she kept her husband's identity under wraps. 

 Who is Zaira Wasim's husband?

While Zaira did not reveal the face or identity of her husband in the post,  the Nikah Nama shared shows the husband’s name appears to be Haider (based on the signature). Though, as of now, there is no confirmation, reports still state that the husband’s identity remains undisclosed. Reports confirm that she upheld the same level of privacy she has maintained since leaving showbiz. 

Zaira Wasim's marriage post

The 24-year-old uploaded two photographs from what seemed to be an intimate wedding ceremony. The primary photo showed her signing her nikaah nama, the marriage contract, with her hand decorated with intricate mehendi designs and adorned with a statement emerald ring. This was followed by an image of the bride and groom showing their back to the camera as they stand under the night sky looking up at the moon. While Zaira was seen with a deep red dupatta intricately embroidered with golden threadwork, the groom wore a cream-colored sherwani with a matching stole for the special day. “Qubool hai x3, (sic)" she captioned the post.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When Zaira had quit acting

Zaira made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with 'Dangal,' where she played the younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat. The film, which also starred Aamir Khan, was a massive hit, and her performance won her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. She later starred in 'Secret Superstar' (2017), a musical drama about a teenage girl chasing her dreams of becoming a singer. The film also featured Aamir Khan and was praised for its story and performances. Zaira's last film was 'The Sky Is Pink' in 2019, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. Soon after, she announced her decision to quit acting, saying she wanted to focus on her faith.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

