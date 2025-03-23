Nitesh Tiwari said he would choose Animal Park over Mirzapur 4 and shared that Dangal had five different versions of its climax to keep the story engaging.

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, known for Dangal and Chhichhore, recently shared his preference for Animal Park over Mirzapur 4 when asked which project he would choose to direct. During a conversation, Tiwari explained that he found Animal Park to be the “better, more tempting” option.

“I'll go for Animal Park! I’m choosing the better, more tempting option, which allows me to get greater performances out & get to work with somebody who's very dear to me, Ranbir,” Tiwari said.

‘Animal Park’ is expected to be a sequel to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 hit Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar. While details about the sequel remain under wraps, the anticipation around it is already high.

Tiwari also spoke about the challenges of writing Dangal, revealing that the film went through five different versions of its climax before finalising the one that best suited the emotional impact. Since the audience already knew Geeta Phogat would win gold, the challenge was to keep them engaged in the journey. To achieve this, the team decided to keep Mahavir Singh Phogat, played by Aamir Khan, out of the final match.

“We explored five ways to make this happen and chose the one that complemented the emotional payoff. The idea was to make the audience wonder not if Geeta would win but how she would win without her father by her side,” he explained.

