Daler Mehndi Row: FWICE defends singer, requests PM Modi & CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to protect artist's dignity

FWICE defended Daler Mehndi after a minister alleged he was drunk on stage in Tehri, saying he doesn't drink alcohol.

Support for singer Daler Mehndi has come from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) amid allegations of his drunkenness during a performance in Uttarakhand. FWICE has contacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, urging dignity and fair treatment of artists.

FWICE says Daler Mehndi does not consume alcohol

The controversy at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair involved Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupting Daler Mehndi's performance, alleging the singer was intoxicated. The FWICE defended Mehndi, asserting he does not drink and is recovering from surgery, highlighting the need for sensitive handling of public concerns rather than public reprimands.

Artists must be treated with sensitivity

According to FWICE, it's crucial to use caution in these situations before making judgments regarding an artist's health. Concerns regarding a performer's welfare should be handled professionally and compassionately. According to the letter, Daler Mehndi is a well-known figure in Indian music whose tunes have been cherished for many years. It stated that the entire entertainment industry is extremely distressed by the public humiliation of such a senior talent.

Also read: Barbarism In Bengal: Man beheads father, wife, places head at temple

FWICE emphasised the need for fair and professional treatment of all artists, regardless of their status. The federation highlighted the responsibility of public representatives and event organisers to address performers' health concerns appropriately. It requested increased sensitivity from authorities towards artists and has consistently advocated for the welfare and rights of entertainment industry workers. The incident has sparked a discussion regarding the treatment of artists at government events.