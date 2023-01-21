Daler Mehndi falls for parody tweet claiming Prince Harry listened to singer in lowest moments, Twitter has a field day

Daler Mehndi/Twitter

In a hilarious situation, Daler Mehndi fell for a parody post claiming Prince Harry has written in his recent memoir Spare that he listened to the Indian singer in his lowest moments. The Twitter users had a field day reacting to Daler's tweet as they couldn't believe that he has mistaken a satirical post to be authentic.

The original post was shared by the Instagram handle 'qualiteaposts' and read, "Prince Harry reveals music artist he listened to in his lowest moments in new book 'Spare'. "In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Daler Mehndi. His lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot."

Sharing a screenshot of the post, the Tunak Tunak Tun singer tweeted, "I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you. @TeamSussex".

There were multiple Twitter users who replied with laughing emojis and memes. One user wrote, "I wish I can see Prince Harry dance on tunak-tunak with Megan (Meghan Markle)", while another tweeted, "Daler paaji yeh duniya badi zalim hai (Daler paaji, this world is very cruel)". Here are some other hilarious reactions from the micro-blogging platform.

I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style.

Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you.@TeamSussex pic.twitter.com/r2mRU0mn6U — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 20, 2023

who gonna tell him pic.twitter.com/dhrgUyKZ70 — jas (@jassssk) January 20, 2023

I wish I can see prince harry dance on tunak-tunak with Megan — SIMZ SINGH (@thesimzsingh) January 20, 2023

Daler paaji yeh duniya badi zalim hai January 20, 2023

Daler Mehndi has lent his voice to catchy and extremely popular Punjabi tracks such as Dardi Rab Rab Kardi, Bolo Ta Ra Ra, and Ho Jayegi Balle Balle, and multiple others. His famous film songs include Na Na Na Re, Rang De Basanti, Dangal, Jiyo Re Baahubali, and Jagga Jiteya among others.



