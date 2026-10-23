Daler Mehndi 'drunk' Uttarakhand event controversy: Son Gurdeep Mehndi shares veteran singer's health update

Daler Mehndi's son says he is well after Uttarakhand show row where minister accused singer of being drunk; Mika Singh and others defended him.

Daler Mehndi's son Gurdeep shared a health update, stating that the singer is doing well following a controversial performance in Uttarakhand. He described his father as "first class, fantastic, super hit, and best of luck," but did not address the controversy itself.

What happened in Uttarakhand

Daler Mehndi's performance at the yearly Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand during Navratri is the subject of the dispute. Subodh Uniyal, a state minister, cut the program short. He apparently claimed that the singer was intoxicated.

He claimed that while demanding a high amount, the performance was subpar. The minister also asked if Daler Mehndi was lip-syncing rather than performing live. Videos from the incident appeared on social media, sparking debate about it.

Celebrities back Daler Mehndi

Several celebrities have come out in support of Daler Mehndi after the allegations. His brother Mika Singh defended him in a video message. Mika said, "I saw the news. You people have spread this 'Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing; he is unable to sing' First of all, I would like to ask you all - he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties?"

Also read: Maharashtra Murder Caught On Cam: Man beaten to death with hockey stick, iron rod after car rams scooter

He added, "No, you haven't. If you haven't seen it yourself, how can you say that he was unable to stand? As artists, we often agree to perform at someone's request and say, 'Yes, we will do the show.' Even if we have a fever of 104 degrees, it doesn't matter. If I am unwell and have a show the day after tomorrow, but have already committed to it, I will honour that commitment regardless of whether the budget is big or small. He must have done the same." Daler Mehndi is supported by Palash Sen, Kapil Sharma, and Sudesh Lehri, but has not provided a detailed official statement in response to the minister's allegations.