Daisy Shah turns 41: Celebrating actress who rose from backstage dancer to leading lady in Bollywood

Daisy Shah celebrates her 41st birthday today, reflecting on her journey from background dancer to Bollywood actress launched by Salman Khan, with notable roles in films and reality shows.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 02:00 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

From dancer to actress: Journey of grit and gratitude

Born in Mumbai in 1984, Daisy Shah began her path in entertainment as a background dancer and assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya. She was seen in the chorus of films like Tere Naam and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, quietly honing her craft. Her turning point came when Salman Khan spotted her and cast her opposite him in Jai Ho (2014). The big break was expected to open doors, but Daisy has often said her journey remained 'slow' because of typecasting and industry camps.

Still, she looks back with gratitude, calling herself fortunate for the projects she did land. 'Not everyone gets to star opposite Salman Khan,' she once said, reflecting on how far she had come from being just a background dancer.

Bold choices, tough moments, and new avenues

In 2015, Daisy Shah surprised audiences with her bold role in Hate Story 3. Though the move helped break her 'girl-next-door' image, she chose not to continue down that path. Her career later expanded to regional cinema with her Gujarati debut 'Gujarat 1'1 and digital projects like Red Room and Mystery of the Tattoo. She also showcased her adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 (2023).

Beyond films, the actress opened up about toxic relationships that once held her back, including a partner who objected to her working with male co-stars. She revealed she had to walk away to protect her growth. Adding another dimension, Daisy Shah even earned a rifle-shooting license, proving she isn’t afraid to step outside comfort zones.

