'Daddy love that booty': Honey Singh stirs buzz with bold remark on Seerat Kapoor's sizzling photos

Actress Seerat Kapoor, who stepped into the film industry with the 2014 Telugu film Run Raja Run, posted a series of eye-catching photos on Instagram on Friday. Her glamorous look got fans talking, but it was Honey Singh’s comment that really turned heads.

Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is once again in the spotlight, and this time, it’s not because of his music. A few months ago, he made headlines for being linked to 25-year-old Egyptian model Emaa Bakr.

Now, the focus has shifted to his recent interaction with actress Seerat Kapoor on social media, where his bold comment has sparked conversations online.

Seerat Kapoor’s Glamorous Look That Started It All

Actress Seerat Kapoor, who stepped into the film industry with the 2014 Telugu film Run Raja Run, posted a series of eye-catching photos on Instagram on Friday. She was seen wearing a glittery silver strapless top with a deep neckline, paired with a matching long skirt. Her glamorous look got fans talking, but it was Honey Singh’s comment that really turned heads.

Honey Singh’s Unexpected Compliment

Under the post, Yo Yo Honey Singh left a cheeky message that read, “Ma ma mia daddy love that booty,” followed by a red heart emoji. Seerat Kapoor seemed pleasantly surprised by the rapper’s remark and replied, “@yoyohoneysingh What a pleasant surprise! Thank you OG.”

Seerat Kapoor’s Journey Before the Spotlight

Born on April 3, 1993, in Mumbai, Seerat comes from a family rooted in the hospitality and aviation industries. Her father Vineet Kapoor was a hotelier, while her mother Neena Sihota Kapoor worked as an air hostess with Air India. Seerat studied at Podar International School and pursued Mass Communication before stepping away from academics to focus on acting.

From Dance Floors to the Big Screen

Seerat’s creative journey started early—she began learning Indian classical music at the age of 12 at the Rajesree School of Music. By 16, she was working as a full-time dance instructor at choreographer Ashley Lobo’s academy. She later worked on Rockstar as an assistant choreographer before transitioning into acting. Over the years, she has appeared in several films such as Tiger, Columbus, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Krishna and His Leela, Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma, Bhamakalapam 2, and Manamey.