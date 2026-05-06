FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Madhya Pradesh Tragedy : Family feud turns violent in Gwalior; one dead, three injured

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy : Family feud turns violent in Gwalior; 1 dead, 3 injured

Dacoit OTT release date: When and where to watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap-starrer action thriller

Dacoit OTT release date: When and where to watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur film

Tamil Nadu Elections: AIADMK Planning To Support Vijay's TVK, Join Government | DMK

Tamil Nadu Elections: AIADMK Planning To Support Vijay's TVK, Join Government | DMK

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Dacoit OTT release date: When and where to watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap-starrer action thriller

Dacoit will start streaming on Prime Video in the original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The romantic action thriller features Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, and Prakash Raj in the leading roles.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 06, 2026, 05:47 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dacoit OTT release date: When and where to watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap-starrer action thriller
Dacoit OTT release date
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, Dacoit was released in the cinemas on April 10. The bilingual action romantic drama, which was shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously, was initially slated to hit theatres on March 19, but was then postponed due to the massive theatrical dominance of Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film is helmed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under the banner of Annapurna Studios.

Dacoit OTT release date and platform

Now, after a month since its theatrical relase, Dacoit will start streaming on Prime Video from May 8 in the original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. As of now, there is no update when will the Hindi version will be available. However, reports suggest that it may be followed soon after in the coming weeks. The film balances beautifully between its power-packed action moments with a uniquely woven emotional arc tracing the themes of love, betrayal, and the quest for redemption. Prime Video shared a fun reel featuring Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap to announce the streaming premiere of Dacoit.

Dacoit plot details

Set against the backdrop of the pandemic, the film follows Hari, known as Romeo (Adivi Sesh), whose world unravels when a murder charge linked to the woman he loves, Saraswati aka Juliet (Mrunal Thakur), lands him behind bars. His daring prison breakout triggers an intense pursuit, led by an unconventional police officer (Anurag Kashyap) and the influential, morally dubious head of a hospital empire (Prakash Raj). On the run and driven by a need for answers, Hari is determined to face those who upended his life. Yet, even after thirteen years, the pull of an old love refuses to loosen its grip. What unfolds is a high-stakes tale of vengeance, emotional conflict, and relentless action, unfolding in the heart of Madanapalle. When love and revenge collide, which will ultimately win?

READ | Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Prabhas' Spirit being postponed to avoid clash with Salman Khan, Nayanthara's film? Makers break silence

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Madhya Pradesh Tragedy : Family feud turns violent in Gwalior; one dead, three injured
Madhya Pradesh Tragedy : Family feud turns violent in Gwalior; 1 dead, 3 injured
Dacoit OTT release date: When and where to watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap-starrer action thriller
Dacoit OTT release date: When and where to watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur film
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, BJP President Nitin Nabin seek blessing for Bengal government, CM says, 'women turned away from violence, fear'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, BJP President Nitin Nabin visit temple
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 13 mobile heat relief units, announces action plan for heatwave
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 13 mobile heat relief units, announces action plan
'Not a serious cricket team': DC face major backlash as ex-IND star questions team strategy amid IPL 2026 playoff race
DC face major backlash as ex-IND star questions team strategy amid IPL 2026 play
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan leak, Karur stampede, Divorce from wife Sangeetha, Rumoured affair with Trisha Krishnan
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan
Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality: See viral collection
Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement