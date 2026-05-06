Dacoit OTT release date: When and where to watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap-starrer action thriller

Dacoit will start streaming on Prime Video in the original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The romantic action thriller features Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, and Prakash Raj in the leading roles.

Starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, Dacoit was released in the cinemas on April 10. The bilingual action romantic drama, which was shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously, was initially slated to hit theatres on March 19, but was then postponed due to the massive theatrical dominance of Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film is helmed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under the banner of Annapurna Studios.

Dacoit OTT release date and platform

Now, after a month since its theatrical relase, Dacoit will start streaming on Prime Video from May 8 in the original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. As of now, there is no update when will the Hindi version will be available. However, reports suggest that it may be followed soon after in the coming weeks. The film balances beautifully between its power-packed action moments with a uniquely woven emotional arc tracing the themes of love, betrayal, and the quest for redemption. Prime Video shared a fun reel featuring Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap to announce the streaming premiere of Dacoit.

Dacoit plot details

Set against the backdrop of the pandemic, the film follows Hari, known as Romeo (Adivi Sesh), whose world unravels when a murder charge linked to the woman he loves, Saraswati aka Juliet (Mrunal Thakur), lands him behind bars. His daring prison breakout triggers an intense pursuit, led by an unconventional police officer (Anurag Kashyap) and the influential, morally dubious head of a hospital empire (Prakash Raj). On the run and driven by a need for answers, Hari is determined to face those who upended his life. Yet, even after thirteen years, the pull of an old love refuses to loosen its grip. What unfolds is a high-stakes tale of vengeance, emotional conflict, and relentless action, unfolding in the heart of Madanapalle. When love and revenge collide, which will ultimately win?

READ | Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Prabhas' Spirit being postponed to avoid clash with Salman Khan, Nayanthara's film? Makers break silence