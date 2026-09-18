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Daayra Movie Review: Kareena and Prithviraj Make This Battle Between Law and Justice Compelling

Rating: ★★★★

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Priyanka Gupta

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 10:53 AM IST

Daayra Movie Review: Kareena and Prithviraj Make This Battle Between Law and Justice Compelling
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Some crime dramas are built around the question of who committed the crime. Daayra is more interested in what happens after that question becomes bigger than the crime itself.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as DCP Ajooni Kohli and DCP Raman Kumar. Both are experienced police officers, but their understanding of justice couldn't be more different.

Kareena keeps Ajooni grounded. There is authority in her body language, but she never turns the character into an exaggerated action hero. Her strength comes from the way she listens, observes and slowly pieces together the case.

Prithviraj brings a more intense energy to Raman. He is deeply affected by the nature of the crime and believes that certain offences demand strong and immediate punishment. The actor gives him conviction without making the character one-dimensional.

The writing by Meghna Gulzar, Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani deserves credit for keeping the conflict alive beyond the investigation. The story touches upon the legal system, institutional accountability, public pressure and the judgement faced by women in the aftermath of sexual violence.

The most effective scenes are those involving Kareena and Prithviraj together. Their disagreement never feels like a forced hero-versus-hero setup. It feels like two professionals who genuinely believe they are looking at justice from the right angle.

The pacing does dip in a few places, but the central conflict remains strong. Daayra is a serious crime drama that trusts its actors and writing to carry the weight of its subject.

Daayra is produced by Junglee Pictures and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). It’s distributed by Pen Marudhar.. The film releases in theatres on September 18.

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